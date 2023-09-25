What is Cri du Chat syndrome? Symptoms explored as video of Chrisean and Blueface's baby crying sparks concern online

Recently, rapper and reality TV personality Chrisean Rock was doing an Instagram Live when her followers heard a weird screaming and crying of a baby in the background. It wasn’t before long that her fans realized that the sound was coming from her newborn son, following which Chrisean went to check up on her kid, keeping the Instagram Live on, as messages poured in from concerned followers.

Prior to this, on Sunday, September 24, the father of Chrisean’s baby, rapper Blueface, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share images of their son’s genitals, the region around which appeared to be swollen.

In fact, Blueface claimed that the infant was suffering from a hernia condition and that Chrisean kept pushing the surgery.

Following the back-to-back developments, netizens have shown concerns over the baby’s health, with many blaming Chrisean and Blueface for not being good parents.

Not only that, but the latest concern has emerged over the infant’s unusual wailing. Some social media users have identified it as Cri du Chat syndrome or a rare genetic disorder identified by a cat-like mewling of an infant.

All you need to know about Cri du Chat Syndrome, which Chrisean Rock’s baby allegedly suffers from

According to the official website of Cleveland Clinic, Cri du Chat syndrome is a rare congenital medical condition that is caused by a missing genetic material on the fifth chromosome and can be identified by a shrill, cat-like cry in newborns.

Maybe that’s why the disorder is also alternatively called cat cry syndrome or 5p syndrome. Interestingly, the name cri du chat in French means “cry of the cat.” In the USA, Cri du Chat syndrome affects 1 in 15,000 to 1 in 50,000 infants annually.

Apart from a high-pitched, cat-like mewl, the other symptoms noticeable in an infant suffering from Cri du Chat syndrome include an unusually small head, abnormally round face, wide nose, abnormally set eyes, lowly set ears, abnormally small jaw, low birth weight, delayed physical growth, feeding challenges, weak muscles, scoliosis, heart defects, cognitive difficulties, and speech delays, among others.

Unfortunately, to date, there are no known cures for the disease. However, if caught at birth, the infants having Cri du Chat syndrome end up having normal lives as long as they are properly diagnosed and undergo lifelong physical, mental, speech, and other kinds of therapies.

Netizens raise concerns over Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s baby’s health

Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s newborn son could be going through some health issues. Now, whether that is a result of an inguinal hernia, as it appeared from Blueface’s now-deleted tweet of his son's genitals, or Cri du Chat syndrome, remains unknown.

For those uninitiated, inguinal hernia occurs when one’s intestines bulge through the abdominal wall, as was seen under the child’s skin near their groin or scrotum.

In fact, if this is really the case, all the parents need to do is get the infant a simple surgery as soon as possible to make his pain go away. However, if left undiagnosed, it can eventually lead to fatal tissue damage.

Meanwhile, if the child also has Cri du Chat, instant therapies need to be started. Regardless, the baby’s unusual cat-like mewl which was heard on Sunday while Chrisean was doing an Instagram Live has left netizens concerned over the child’s overall health, in the wake of Blueface’s claim that Rock keeps delaying the infant’s hernia surgery.

While Blueface has earned his share of backlash for posting his son’s sensitive images online, Chrisean has also been put under fire for her lousy parenting skills.

Meanwhile, as Blueface continues to blame Rock for being a “bad mother,” Chrisean has come to her own defense stating that even though the child needs surgery, his father can’t make that decision alone and called it a “bullsh*t” PR stunt.

However, Blueface has hit back at her saying that if Chrisean was fine giving birth live on social media, she should not be mad that the “truth” about their son’s medical condition(s) was out in the open.

This was not the first time the duo got involved in a feud about their son. Only last week, people caught the former mishandling the infant at a Walmart store, following which Rock was not only slammed online by the public but also by her partner who took to X to say he was as surprised by her action as others.

In one of his latest tweets, Blueface has also accused Rock of being addicted to cocaine and said how he tried to get her on board with an abortion, but the latter did not agree.

Whether he indirectly alleged her of being responsible for their kid’s health remains under speculation.