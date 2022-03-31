What does ‘crop’ mean on TikTok? Trend explained as users request shorter versions of videos

A brand new Tiktok trend called "we need crop" has been spotted in the app's comment section. Several videos on the platform have been flooded with the same comments lately, making content creators curious about the phrase.

From what has been unearthed so far, there could be two possible meanings of the comment, both having to do with either the clarity or size of the TikTok video in question.

While some “we need crop” comments may be asking the video-makers to clarify their visual content by removing the captions on the screen, some might simply be asking them to cut down on the length of their videos.

‘We need crop’ comments have two interpretations

In a rapidly moving TikTok content cycle, new trends emerge every day. Recently, comments on TikTok videos have become a source of emerging trends. A few days ago, TikTok creators were plagued by the same chocolate brownie recipe in their comments section. As the brownie recipe trend faded, another took its place.

The new trend left users on TikTok baffled. Since the origin of the commenting trend is unknown, several content creators took to Reddit months ago to find answers to the mysterious “we need crop” comments. An ensuing discussion led the users to a twofold answer that has become mainstream knowledge.

The “we need crop” comments either ask the person who’s posted a TikTok video to remove the text written along with their video and repost it with the videos alone so that they can either see what the video is or even screenshot it. Other times, it simply means that the TikTok video is unnecessarily long and needs to be edited in length.

While these interpretations are what users have been working with so far, with the ever-changing TikTok slang, who knows what interpretation a new day might bring to this trend. With several comment section trends emerging back-to-back, several TikTok creators and users have expressed displeasure about the irrelevant and unwarranted comments.

The comments ask the creators to edit and repost their content, telling them to alter the content according to a user’s whims. Several creators have not taken kindly to such comments.

Meanwhile, other trends, such as “remove miner” comments, “story time” comments, have also caused some uproar amongst the users.

