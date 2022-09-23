What did DaBaby say about Megan Thee Stallion? Memes galore as former hints at intimate encounter in Boogeyman

DaBaby made a shocking revelation on his new album, Baby on baby 2. On Friday, September 23, the rapper released the new album that features a track titled Boogeyman, where he claims to have slept with Megan Thee Stallion multiple times.

The two were reportedly friends until early last year, but things took a turn when the two got into a public feud over Tory Lanez. The rappers engaged in a Twitter spat after DaBaby reportedly shared a tweet that poked fun at Meghan getting shot at by Tory.

As per the rapper, he was intimate with Megan Thee Stallion before she accused Tory of shooting her.

The lyrics read:

“Waited to say that sh*t on my next album. Hit it the day before too. But I kept it, player, I ain't say nothing about it.”

Adding fuel to the fire, he also rapped about Megan’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, and said:

“Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the b*tch like a coward. I told you ni**as don't play, now you gone have to handle me. I poked the mutha**kin bear, I’m a animal.”

Netizens share memes about DaBaby and MTS’ alleged encounter

Memes surrounding this controversial song have taken over the internet. Social media users brought out their creative sides to create some hilarious memes about the whole fiasco. At the same time, others felt offended by the song as they thought that the rapper disrespected a woman through his track.

WIZZY @itzwizzy2x MEGAN THEE STALLION SLEPT WITH DABABY, THE NIGHT BEFORE SHE FOUGHT HER FRIEND OVER TORY LANEZ MEGAN THEE STALLION SLEPT WITH DABABY, THE NIGHT BEFORE SHE FOUGHT HER FRIEND OVER TORY LANEZ 💀😂 https://t.co/aozV7pfx1e

High Value Burner @lmaorelaxxx Megan thee Stallion after she peeps this new Dababy album Megan thee Stallion after she peeps this new Dababy album https://t.co/TDLzyDF5HW

Anthony @iamEPanthony DaBaby dropped an album and all everyone is talkin bout is Megan Thee Stallion. Ion seee not one tweet sayin any songs good tho DaBaby dropped an album and all everyone is talkin bout is Megan Thee Stallion. Ion seee not one tweet sayin any songs good tho 💀💀💀

User shares meme on DaBaby after he released his new track, Boogeyman. (Image via Twitter)

At the same time, another user said:

"So that’s why Thee Stallion was mad at DaBaby for releasing a song wit Tory Lanez? Cuz she f**ked both? Awww man. And it’s one thing we know bout Kirk that ni**a ain’t got nun to lie bout.”

Others spoke out against the rapper and condemned the act of bullying Megan throughout the song. One Twitter user said:

“It’s a shame that DaBaby peak of his career was bullying megan thee stallion & since he fell off, he dropped a “diss track” against her. If that’s not the most lame a** sh*t EVER! You too scared to beef with your gender!”

While some thought that the rapper was simply disrespecting women by releasing such a song. Demanding an apology for Megan, one user said:

“Ooh DaBaby wat u trynna teach your kids. A woman should be treated like an egg and not trash. I guess Thee Stallion need an apology from u.”

McShayne @shayn237 Ooh @DaBabyDaBaby wat u trynna teach your kids🤦‍♂️. A woman should be treated like an egg and not trash. I guess @theestallion need an apology from u #DaBaby Ooh @DaBabyDaBaby wat u trynna teach your kids🤦‍♂️. A woman should be treated like an egg and not trash. I guess @theestallion need an apology from u #DaBaby

The controversial song, Boogeyman, is a part of the rapper’s followup album to his 2019 debut, Baby On Baby. In just a few hours, more than 58,000 people have viewed and listened to the song on YouTube. However, the rapper has turned off the comments below the video, preventing people from sharing their thoughts on the disputable song.

Meghan Thee Stallion is yet to comment on the track and the BOP rapper's claims.

