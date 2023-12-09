What did Dave Portnoy say about Kim Kardashian? El Presidente unleashes savage rant after Taylor Swift’s revelation

Dave Portnoy, the American businessman and social media personality, recently unleashed a savage rant on Kim Kardashian after Taylor Swift's bombshell interview with Time magazine on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article includes explicit language that may be triggering to some readers.

The Barstool Sports owner posted a TikTok video a day later, which featured various old clips edited together of him bashing Kardashian. He said,

"Kim Kardashian edited the phone call to make it seem like Taylor Swift’s a liar. You f*cking lying snake. This is f*cking jail time, you big b*oty woman. Kim Kardashian should be thrown in prison. I just hate f*cking injustice and sc*mbags and f*cking dishonest treacherous leaches."

This came after Swifties started trending the Taylor interview, where she reflected on her dispute with Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West, also known as Ye. In 2016, Ye released his song Famous with vulgar lyrics about the pop star. Kim had stated, at the time, that Swift had given consent to the song and released "an illegally recorded video," which was later debunked.

Dave Portnoy goes on wild Kim Kardashian rant after Taylor Swift's Time interview

Dave Portnoy is the founder and owner of the sports and popular culture company Barstool Sports. He has a net worth of around $100 million with revenue streams that include podcast, video, and display advertising, betting, subscriptions, pay-per-view events, and e-commerce.

After Taylor Swift's Time Magazine interview for 2023 Person of the Year came out on Wednesday, fans have brought up the fact that Kim Kardashian has yet to apologize to the pop icon for the phone call that allegedly almost ended her career, as per People. Taylor Swift opened up about the Kanye and Kim incident in the Time interview. She said,

"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before."

Dave Portnoy has always disliked Kim, though he has never specified what started his one-sided feud. He has also been a fan of Taylor Swift for years and had a few words to say about the issue. As per Hot New Hip Hop, he retweeted the quote and chimed in,

"THIS. And Kim Kardashian acts like it never happened. Plays her music in her stories. There is no apology for this. Kim Kardashian is trash."

In a long edited video posted on his TikTok, Dave Portnoy urged the SKIMS model to "just shut up or own up to it." He also spoke on Kim's post, where she reshared a birthday message on Instagram that used Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Dave Portnoy said,

"I’ve never seen anybody try to suck up like she is to Taylor Swift. You’re dead to us. Stop playing around, stop playing her music, stop having your kids listen to the music, or if you want them to listen, don’t put it [on] your Story. We all remember what you did with Kanye when you edited the footage and tried to make Taylor seem like a crazy liar."

Dave Portnoy and Taylor Swift were referring to the infamous 2016 phone call, during which West discussed his song Famous with Swift, as per The New York Post.

Kim Kardashian posted video footage of the call on social media at the time that made it seem as though Swift had approved of the lyrics:

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x / Why? I made that b*tch famous."

However, the full version of the phone call that leaked in 2020 disproved Kim's claim, as the clip showed Kanye omitting the word "b*tch" in the lyrics, and Taylor had specified she was never sent the whole song, as per Billboard.