What was Dave White’s “biggest regret” from his stint on Below Deck Mediterranean? Chef reveals during season 7 reunion

Chef Dave White recently revealed his biggest mistake from his Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 stint. At the reunion of season 7, Dave said his biggest regret is not serving pancakes right to one of the charter guests.

The Below Deck Mediterranean Chef has over seven years of experience as the Head Chef and prides himself on plating, flavor, and presentation. Before entering the yachting world, he worked in some of London’s most prestigious kitchens. He has also opened a France-based restaurant that is available seasonally.

Despite all the accomplishments, Chef Dave still regrets the pancake saga in season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean to this day.

Below Deck Mediterranean Chef Dave White served "raw" pancake to a guest in season 7

Speaking about his regret on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen reunion for season 7, Chef Dave said:

“I’ve got lots of regrets, [but] my actual biggest regret was not getting that pancake mission right.”

Dominique Easley, a former NFL defensive tackle, was one of the guests during the last charter of season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

While boarding the yacht, he specifically asked Chief Steward Natasha Webb if they serve pancakes onboard since he can have them “for breakfast, for lunch and for dinner” provided it’s made in a “particular way.”

On the first day, Dominique asked Dave for “some pancakes,” which are “big” and “crispy around the edges, though. Not too fluffy.” Dominique even asked Dave if he had coconut oil in the galley before giving the chef some advice on the preparation. He said:

“Obviously, you can do whatever way you do it, [but] I just take a nice little glob and put it right in the center as I’m dripping the batter in… so it can just spread it out.”

Despite the description, Dave served crepes instead of pancakes. He said:

“If someone asks for a thin pancake, I’m going to make a crepe,” he said. “Super airy, super light, crispy on the outside… I even got a blowtorch just to make it really crispy on the outside.”

Dominique was furious with the crepes as he “specifically said pancakes” and denied “eating that s--t.”

Despite the failed first attempt, Dominique ordered pancakes again. And this time, Chef Dave decided to cook the pancakes after finishing the rest of the orders. But this time again, Chef Dave could not get the pancakes right.

When the dish was served, Dominique thought the pancake looked “good,” but when he cut it, the pancake was “raw” in between, leaving him upset. The batter was still uncooked in the middle. He then told Natasha that he would prefer to have a “cooked” pancake. The plate was sent back, and Chef Dave was not happy to hear about the complaint.

Despite the pancake saga, Dave was appreciated for his culinary skills by Captain Sandy Yawn. In the special, Captain Sandy said Dave was the most talented chef she had ever worked with during her six-season tenure on the Bravo show. Captain Sandy told Andy and the rest of the Below Deck Mediterranean crew:

“He worked nonstop. Dave’s the best chef we’ve ever had, ever, on Below Deck [Mediterranean].”

When asked if Chef Dave has any other regrets, he said he was “ashamed” of many things he did on the yacht in season 7.

