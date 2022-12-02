What is David Bromstad’s net worth? My Lottery Dream Home host’s fortune explored ahead of season 14 premiere

My Lottery Dream Home season 14 will premiere on December 2, 2022, and will make lottery winners' real estate dreams come true. The show revolves around people who have recently won the lottery and are looking to buy a new house. Joining them to help them in the process will be David Bromstad, the show's host.

David has been a part of the show since it first aired in 2015, and has spent over 14 years on HGTV. Other shows that he’s been a part of include Color Splash with David Bromstad, Miami Splash, Design Star, and Brother vs. Brother.

The host, who is so involved with helping others find their dream houses, recently found himself a dream home in My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Dream Home. The interior designer and television personality’s net worth is approximately $2 million.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"The host, David Bromstad, helps people who have just won the lottery look for a new home that suits their exact tastes and budget."

David Bromstad’s net worth explored ahead of My Lottery Dream Home’s season 14’s premiere

Interior designer and American television personality David Bromstad was born in Cakota, Minnesota, and graduated from the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida.

Growing up, he wanted to work for Disney as an animator, and though he made that dream come true, he was eventually laid off. In a conversation with The List, he spoke about working with Disney. Bromstad said that his father was very supportive and believed in his skills. He made sure that David had best education in order to achieve all his dreams.

While in college, David's major was animation, but he quickly realized that it was not what he wanted to do. He added that this change made him a little anxious about his future.

He said:

"I'm like, "What am I going to do?" I had no idea. I was like, 'Just get your training. Don't think too much about it.' I moved to Orlando and I started working for Disney, but not as an illustrator. I worked for them as a visual merchandiser."

After working for Disney, the host of My Lottery Dream Home launched his own company called Bromstad Studio where he designed fantasy bedrooms for kids. He moved to Miami and sent in an audition tape for HGTV's reality competition, Design Star, in 2006. He won the competition and later appeared as a mentor for several seasons.

David has appeared on My Lottery Dream Home since its inception and has helped many people find their dream homes after they become instant millionaires. After a couple of seasons, the interior designer decided to find himself a dream home in My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Dream Home. During the show, he found his dream home in Orlando but took his time without rushing the process.

David has hosted and appeared on several other HGTV shows over the course of his television career and sat down for interviews with personalities such as Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.

He is now ready to return to screens with My Lottery Dream Home season 14 in December, 2, 2022, only on HGTV. Episodes of the same can also be streamed on Discovery+ once the show airs.

Poll : 0 votes