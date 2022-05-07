What deal did Mika Bertholdo’s Ooakshell get from Emma Grede on Shark Tank? Fans can’t stop talking about the business margin

Shark Tank Season 13 aired Episode 22 on Friday on ABC. The episode featured a pitch from a headband company called Ooakshell. The founder of the business is Mika Bertholdo from Dallas, Texas.

Bertholdo appeared on the ABC series to showcase an adjustable and multifunctional headband that she hand-dyes herself. The entrepreneur came seeking $150,000 for 15 percent, hoping to get some help in marketing and expand her business from home to an office.

Sharks were impressed by Bertholdo’s pitch, and guest shark Emma Grede was the first one to jump in and offer a deal. The millionaire businesswoman offered $150,000 for 20 percent equity of Bertholdo’s company.

Initially, the founder was seen trying to give a counter-offer by reducing the equity percentage to 13, but Grede didn’t agree.

In the end, Bertholdo got a deal from the co-founder of SKIMS.

Fans were impressed by Ooakshell’s margin

Mika Bertholdo sells Ooakshell headbands for $35 per piece, and its production cost is just $1.64. The big business margin not only made the sharks gasp, but it also impressed the viewers.

Bertholdo’s business seemed to be doing great with a one-man army as she stated that the company has 81% returning customers. She added that her husband helps her out in packaging the products but is not quite good at his job. She called him her company's “good unpaid intern.”

Meanwhile, a lot of fans couldn’t stop talking about the business margin. Here are some of their reactions:

annie leonardi @torispears Those margins are mean. Selling something for 30$ when it costs a 1$ to make #SharkTank Those margins are mean. Selling something for 30$ when it costs a 1$ to make #SharkTank

A few fans congratulated Mika Bertholdo for getting into business with Emma Grede.

Constance Banks @YouHavePurpose I had the same question @mcuban asked: how does one person make 10,000 scarves/headbands and per @EmmaGrede ...in one year? That would be over 20 per day. 🤔 At any rate, congrats on getting a deal. #SharkTank I had the same question @mcuban asked: how does one person make 10,000 scarves/headbands and per @EmmaGrede...in one year? That would be over 20 per day. 🤔 At any rate, congrats on getting a deal. #SharkTank

Other fans, like the one below, reacted to the cost price:

All about Ooakshell on Shark Tank

Episode 22 of Shark Tank Season 13 saw Mika Bertholdo being super energetic while showcasing her business, Ooakshell.

In her pitch, she said:

“Have you ever been wearing one of those one one-size-fits-all headbands that squeezes the bejesus out of your head, and then gives you a throbbing headache? Look no further Sharks, ‘cause I’ve got you covered.”

She added:

“A one-size-truly-fits-all, fully adjustable, handmade headband that can be styled countless of different ways. With our patent design, Ooakshell allows you to adjust the tightness to your comfort level using our signature rings.”

Bertholdo was then seen showing the sharks how to wear the headbands and adjust them as per the customer’s convenience. She then revealed that she hand-dyes the products herself.

The panel looked happy with her pitch, and Grede didn’t waste a second in offering her a deal.

Apart from Ooakshell, Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 22 also featured three more businesses — Kawaii Lighting, Pulp Pantry, and Pricklee.

The panel of sharks for this week’s episode included Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner and guest shark Emma Grede.

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh