What does Doja Cat's tattoo mean? Satanist controversy explored as singer claps back at critics

American singer Doja Cat slammed a critic who blamed her for having "sold" her soul to "the devil" after she revealed her tattoo on social media. On April 15, 2023, the 27-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, one of which featured her new tattoo.

The tattoo appears to be a deformed mythological creature inked on her arm. However, in the post, the singer gave no reference to it except for captioning it "purging you."

Doja is no stranger to the accusations of worshiping Satan and was accused by several users of the same. As per The Neighborhood Talk, one of the users on Instagram commented wrote:

"Not a fan anymore. Used to love you but you clearly sold your soul to the devil. Unfollow."

To this, Doja Cat responded:

"Whatever helps you sleep at night."

Doja Cat shared the meaning behind her controversial tattoo

As mentioned earlier, Doja Cat is familiar with controversies, whether it be appearing at Schiaparelli's fashion show in all red body paint and 30,000 Swarovski crystals or sporting a mustache made up of eyebrows at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, she seems to go all out. However, her recent controversy is related to her new devilish tattoo, for which she has faced multiple criticism under the aforementioned Instagram post.

The same day, Doja Cat shared another post on her Instagram handle explaining the meaning behind her controversial tattoo. Captioning it, "Your fear is not my problem," the singer shared three slides, one of which read that the images are from the Fortune Liceti’s De Monstris' 1665 edition.

The artwork was originally published in 1616. The slide further read:

"Liceti’s work, although not the first on the topic of deformities in nature, was perhaps the most influential of the period. In the wake of the book there was a huge rise in interest throughout Europe in ‘monstrosities.’: pygmies, supposed mermaids, deformed fetuses, and other natural marvels were put on display and widely discussed, becoming the circus freak-shows of their time."

The post further stated that Licenti did not see "deformity as something negative" but from a different perspective.

“He likened nature to an artist who, faced with some imperfection in the materials to shape, ingeniously created another form still more admirable. ‘It is said that I see the convergence of both Nature and art,’ wrote Liceti, ‘because one or the other not being able to make what they want, they at least make what they can.'”

This comes after the Kiss Me More singer became entangled in controversy in February 2023 after she posted pictures from her photoshoot seemingly dressed as a devil. In the photos, she can be seen dressed in red attire with devil's horns and wings.

Several users slammed Doja for her now-deleted post in the comments section and linked her to worshiping Satan and being an Illuminati member. She also addressed the allegations on her Twitter account and wrote:

Not just Doja Cat, but other artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras have also been accused of practicing Satanism.

On the professional front, Doja Cat is enjoying the success of her and SZA's song, Kill Bill (Remix). The duo previously collaborated on 2021's song, Kiss Me More.

