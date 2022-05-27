What did Dominic Fike say? Singer calls Amber Heard 'hot' and that he'd let her 'beat' him 

Dominic Fike thinks Amber Heard is hot. Fike rose to fame and became a heartthrob for millions due to his role in Euphoria. Many fans have followed the actor outside the show, attending his musical gigs and concerts.

The musician might have lost some fans in his last concert when he called Amber Heard "hot" and stated that he would let her "beat" him up.

Fans react to Dominic Fike's visions of Amber Heard beating him

In a video uploaded on Wednesday, May 25, by a fan account, @dominicandhunter, on TikTok, Dominic Fike is heard saying:

"I'mma come out and say it and be real with you all. I think Amber Heard is hot dude."

He said that he knew it was not a popular opinion, owing to the recent events. He said:

"I know it’s not a popular opinion and it’s not the focus at the moment dude but I’ve been having these visions of her. She's beating me up and I think its hot."

The crowd attending the concert can be heard booing in the background of the video. The 21-second long TikTok has received over 1.2 million views and 136k likes.

Users shared their views in the comments section of the video, with most of them criticizing Dominic Fike for his remark.

Here are some of the viewers' reactions to the comments:

Sliving wrote:

Literally WHAT. did he think ppl were gonna agree with him???

Steph commented:

He did not just go and romanticise abuse

Friiyha commented:

He should’ve just kept that to himself

Lentilus commented:

I can already tell he's gonna get himself cancelled before next Euphoria season

Anisah commented:

Just lost a fan. What is the man on

Alice commented:

I'm not joking when i say if i was in the audience i would have probably left

Amy Lorrine commented:

The way I would have left the concert

More about Dominic Fike in Euphoria

Dominic Fike was introduced as Elliot in season 2 of Euphoria, which aired on January 9, 2022. The character formed a bond with Rue, played by Zendaya, and Jules, played by Hunter Schafer.

The trio had sleepovers and dare games before Rue broke up with them. Fike and Schafer were also reported to be dating, but it is rumored that the couple has recently parted ways.

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial is supposed to conclude on May 27

The defamation trial case began on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia. Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard, denying the domestic violence claims made against him by Heard. The actor is also seeking $50 million in damages caused by Heard's domestic violence allegations.

Heard had released an op-ed in The Washington Post back in 2018, where she shared details of her abusive relationship, accusing Depp of domestic abuse. She is countersuing her ex-husband for $100 million.

The case is highly publicized, with millions of viewers following it on the internet. It was supposed to end on May 19, 2022, but was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The jury has now decided to share their verdict on May 27, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das