What was Don Toliver accused of? 2019 allegations explored amid Kali Uchis's pregnancy announcement 

Singer-songwriter Kali Uchis is expecting her first child with boyfriend Don Toliver. She announced her pregnancy recently via a three-minute and fourteen-second video on YouTube titled Tu Corazon Es Mio / Diosa [Official Video]. According to Variety, the titles are song covers and are part of Uchis’ upcoming album Orquideas.

Trigger warning: This article mentions r*pe. Readers' discretion is advised.

The footage showed clips of her and Don Toliver as kids as well as them posing for a pregnancy shoot, with Toliver kissing Uchis’ belly. Besides, it had pictures from their doctor’s appointments as well as clips of them dancing in a room having stained-glass windows.

Later, the couple also jointly reposted the same video on their Instagram accounts which was captioned as follows:

“Starting our family [plastered heart emoji] Don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

In the wake of this news, the focus has shifted to the 2019 r*pe allegations against Don Toliver. In August 2021, a woman with the Instagram handle @Caniba5_ claimed that the Donny Womack rapper allegedly assaulted her s*xually two years before.

All you need to know about the 2019 r*pe allegation against Don Toliver

According to Hot New Hip Hop, in 2021, a woman who went by @Caniba5_ on Instagram accused then-up-and-coming rap artist Don Toliver and a few other men of r*pe and s*xual abuse, saying that the alleged incident happened in 2019. She shared a story on August 12, on the platform calling out Tolliver.

Here’s what she wrote:

“Don Toliver r*ped me in 2019. And I've never said anything to anyone in the public till now. I don't care, he's very disrespectful, and f*cked up individual. If you listen to his music, please don't be my friend. Just leave me alone, block me, and go.”

The woman also added how the alleged incident caused her “so much trauma and pain” and it took her long to mend her heart. She further added how she kept the alleged thing to herself longer than she should have.

Later, @Caniba5_ also called out Toliver’s girlfriend Kali Uchis writing that the latter was “dating my r*pist.” She shared a picture of Toliver and Uchis together and further wrote,

“Please I loved your music but now my heart is aching because you’re with my abuser.”

Notably, neither Don Toliver nor Kali Uchis ever addressed the allegations, and there is no confirmation whether the case took a legal turn or not. However, many news outlets, including Hip Hop 24×7 reported that the accuser was a Houston-based aspiring artist. The news also gained enough traction online with fans of the couple demanding to know the truth.

It is interesting to note that Don Toliver and Kali Uchis were rumored to be dating since 2020, however, it wasn’t until 2021 that the former confirmed their relationship during an interview with W Magazine, as per People.

"We're not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe," he mentioned.

Since then, the duo (both aged 29) have been seen together and even collaborated on Toliver’s album Life of a DON. They also took vacations and celebrated each other’s birthdays on social media.