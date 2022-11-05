What did Donald Trump say about Kate Middleton? Remark about sunbathing photos reportedly left Prince Williams and King Charles enraged 

Christopher Andersen’s unreleased biography The King: The Life of Charles III will share exclusive details about Kate Middleton’s infamous 2012 topless picture scandal. Some released excerpts revealed how King Charles and Prince William were enraged by Donald Trump’s comments about the same.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was controversially photographed sunbathing topless in a private poverty in France in 2012. She was on a vacation with her husband Prince William. After the paparazzi snapped the royal, the pictures were subsequently published in Closer, a French tabloid.

Commenting on the same, Donald Trump then tweeted:

“Kate Middleton is great- but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude- only herself to blame.”

The former president added:

“Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come one Kate!”

Donald Trump's tweets regarding the Duchess of Cambridge's nude photos (Image via Twitter)

What were Prince William and King Charles’ reactions to the Kate Middleton comment made by Trump?

Newsweek obtained excerpts from Andersen’s upcoming biography. Trump’s dig at Kate Middleton reportedly:

“resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as ‘torrents of profanity’ from both Prince Charles and his sons.”

In 2019, King Charles was also reportedly “disappointed” in Trump when the latter referred to him as the “Prince of Whales” in a tweet. The former Potus misspelled 'Wales' and wrote the name of a sea mammal instead.

King Charles was also reportedly saddened by Trump’s comment on Princess Diana. Trump once claimed that he “could have nailed" the Princess “if he wanted to, but only if she passed an HIV test.”

Other revelations in the upcoming biography also revealed that the Royal Family attempted to “discourage” Trump’s visit to the UK in 2017. The book read that Charles, William and Harry:

“burned up the phone lines between Clarence House and Kensington Palace, with all three princes agreeing to work behind the scenes to discourage Trump’s visit.”

It seems like Trump was not a welcome guest to the UK. However, the then-President commented that the royals were “very fine people on both sides” following his 2017 meeting.

The Royal Family attempting to "discourage" Trump's visit to the UK in 2017 (Image via Getty Images)

In the book, Andersen also wrote that King Charles did his best to collect information about the controversial Potus, including the time of his son Prince Harry's wedding reception.

However, he reportedly did not nudge people from the States too hard as some of them were donors to his charities, “including those with the deepest pockets, were Trump supporters.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton release statement following latter’s topless images going viral in 2012

Following the images going viral worldwide, St James’ Palace released a statement slamming the paparazzi’s move. The statement read:

“The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of [Princess Diana], and all the more upsetting to the Duke and Duchess for being so.”

Closer Weekly reported that Prince William found the release of the pictures “painful."

In 2017, Kate Middleton and her husband were then granted $120,000 in punitive damages for the images being released. Two executives were also asked to pay the maximum possible fine under the French privacy law for their actions.

