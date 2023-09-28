What did Eboni K. Williams say about marriage? MRS degree remarks sparks controversy online

American lawyer and television host Eboni K. Williams sparked controversy online after she shared her views on Black women not using the "MRS degree" like White women when it comes to marriage. On September 28, media channel The Grio shared a brief clip of the 40-year-old personality suggesting for black women who make the decision to look for marriage and a partner during their time in college or soon after they graduate. The market for black women, in her opinion, is "depreciating with every passing year."

"The reality that needs to be said out loud is that when Black men age, their desirability increases. Thus their optionality for women is always expanding, and the exact opposite is true for Black women."

Williams pointed out that as women age, their "marriage and partnership market value" decreases with every passing year. She said that men see women's "presumed dwindling fertility" as a knock against them. Eboni then encourages women, who choose, to start seeking partnership and marriage during or after college.

"Because the number of college-educated black males is so low when compared to black college-educated women that we're all going to target the same small pool of men. As we heard today, on most campuses, there are like seven black women students for every one black male student."

She then added that there's already a small pool of Black men who want to marry early and prioritize family and it's "shrinking." Eboni K. Williams also added that by the time a person reaches 40, they would have different choices related to "life partnership and motherhood."

Internet users react to Eboni K. Williams' views on marriage

After Eboni K. Williams' suggestion to Black women in regards to marriage and partnership went viral, X users were very angry. Several users slammed Williams for her "unsolicited advice" to black women stating majority of early marriages lead to divorce. Others said that this is the kind of advice that makes people "run and get married" without thinking about it.

Brief background on Eboni K. Williams

Born on September 9, 1988, Eboni K. Williams is a native of Louisiana and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. Eboni graduated from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law with a J.D. and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and African-American studies.

After Hurricane Katrina, she started working in Louisiana as a law student clerk for the offices of the Louisiana Secretary of State and the Louisiana Attorney General.

In September 2015, Eboni K. Williams became a member of the Fox News Network, contributing her opinions and insights to shows including Outnumbered, The Five, and others. She worked as an HLN contributor, a CBS News journalist, and an AM 640 talk radio presenter in Los Angeles before coming to Fox.