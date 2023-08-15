What did Elphaba from TikTok do? Fake Tourettes controversy explored amid ongoing cancelation 

A trans creator and TikToker, Elphaba, has made her way into the headline after she was caught by many of her followers for faking Tourettes and other conditions such as autism. Social media users began pulling many videos where they speculated that she is just pretending to have the disease, to gain more attention and followers.

Netizens also started circulating videos from her live sessions, where Elphaba could be seen behaving in a specific manner, and social media users alleged that she was just “faking Tourettes” in those sessions.

A video from the iNabber YouTube channel showed Elphaba being confronted about her lies by a fan, and at that very moment, she suggested that she "may" have Tourettes. Her videos and claims are now being slammed on social media, as many claimed that it was “insulting” for many who actually suffer from the disease.

On the other hand, this is not the only controversy that Elphaba is involved in. Back in April, a lot of drama sparked on TikTok when she went to London to create videos with Chelsea Lee Art, another creator who is known for his live streams.

Elphaba's past controversies explored as social media users slammed the creator for allegedly faking Tourettes

As Elphaba found herself in the spotlight because many alleged that she was faking Tourettes to gain publicity and more followers. While others also recalled her past controversies that got her a lot of negative attention. One such instance took place in April 2023, when she flew all the way to London to create videos with Chelsea Lee Art.

As both the creators lived together for a while, matters became intense and Chelsea accused Elphaba of stealing things from him. In one of the live streams, he said:

"So I’m stressed out, Elpha is 19, sweetheart. She’s quite capable now. I’ve let her in my house for days and days and days to stay. She’s quite capable now to book a hotel and sort these things out. Why’s she with my friend when my friend should be here? They can all f*ck.”

While this drama ended pretty soon, Elphaba was again accused of behaving inappropriately with kids in a group chat in July 2023. While she denied all the accusations, she also claimed how she would be reporting the matters to the police, as a fellow TikToker, Mama Kaz was allegedly getting involved in all the drama.

However, talking about the most recent controversy, the trans creator occasionally talked about having Tourettes and behaved in a rather erratic manner when confronted by a few followers. At the same time, the creator is constantly denying the accusations, but netizens are convinced that she has been lying about her situation.

Social media users bashed the trans creator as many alleged that she is faking her disease. (Image via Twitter)

The creator angered a lot of people on social media, so she has chosen to keep quiet about it since she hasn't addressed the controversy or the reaction.