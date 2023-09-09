What did Erica Mena say to Spice? Racial slur gets star fired from Hush and Love & Hip Hop

Not only did Erica Mena’s racial comment on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11 episode 12 elicit a reaction from fans, but also from the cast members. She still faces the brunt of the comment made during a heated argument. It was recently revealed that Erica was fired from Hush a week after being fired from LHHATL.

According to reports, the show has finished filming for its second season, so fans will see Erica in that season, but she won't return after that. The show mentioned the following in its social media statement:

“We do not condone Erica Mena’s recent reprehensible comment. She will be featured in the upcoming season of Hush, set to premiere later this year, as production was completed months ago, but in the event of additional seasons she will not be part of the cast.”

In the show, Erica plays the role of Gina Rodriguez. Aside from her, the show also features Joyful Drake, Caryn Ward-Ross, Erica Mena, Candiace Dillard, TS Madison, Khalilah Joi, Kevin Savage, Lanre Idewu, and Rob Gordon.

The reason for firing Erica was her racial comment on Spice in LHHATL season 11 episode 12; Erica called her “Blue M*nkey.”

The fight between Erica Mena and Spice on LHHATL season 11 episode 12

In episode 12 of the show, after Spice and Erica sat down to discuss their differences, they started trash-talking about each other after a few minutes. During the fight, Spice commented on Erica’s recent divorce and said that her son didn’t like her.

Erica Mena lost her cool following Spice’s comment, flipping the table on her and making comments about Spice’s past health issues. As if that wasn’t enough, Erica also called Spice a “blue m*nkey” while saying:

“This woman was given a second chance at life by God and here she is choosing to use that second chance at life to come at me and my son which just speaks volumes about who she is. That b*tch should have died. You want to mention my kids. You m*nkey, you f*cking blue m*nkey.”

Even though filming was completed months ago and Erica Mena wasn’t fired during that time, fans and cast members expressed disappointment over the episode, and the show Love & Hip Hop Atlanta decided to take strict action. Following the release of episode 12, the show revealed the following on social media:

“The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,'”

Spice shared her anger on the following episode of the show, whereas Erica hasn’t apologized regarding her comment to Spice. Other Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast members of the show have also addressed this issue and Erica’s firing.

MTV will air the latest Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 episode on September 23.