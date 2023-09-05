LHHATL season 11 episode 13 release date, air time, and plot explored

Episode 13 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 will be released on MTV on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET. In total, 12 episodes of the show have been released so far, all of which have garnered positive reviews from viewers. Season 11 of the show focuses on the following stars as per MTV's official synopsis

"Spice, Rasheeda, Bambi, Yandy, Erica Mena, Jessica White and Erica Banks as they juggle their professional, personal and social lives."

While some of the cast members are going to have some differences in their relationships during the upcoming episode, Kirk is going to surprise everyone. Viewers can expect the following in episode 13 of the show, as per the brief synopsis offered by MTV:

“Spice and Erica Mena's explosive fight leaves everyone shook; Erica's memory of the events comes into question, leaving friends divided; Kirk surprises Rasheeda and the group with a Bahamian adventure; but the salty air brings on a Menacing mood.”

Due in large part to the altercation between Spice and Erica, there will be drama, confessions, and feuds in Tuesday's episode of the show.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 episode 13 will focus on the aftermath of Spice and Erica's fight

Episode 12 of LHHATL titled Mena-ce to Society saw Erica and Spice getting into a fight after the former made racial comments against the latter. It all escalated after Spice made a comment about Erica's son, saying that he dislikes her own mother, while Erica, on the other hand, commented on the Jealous singer's past health issues as well as calling Spice "blue m*nkey." Erica mentioned:

“This woman was given a second chance at life by God and here she is choosing to use that second chance at life to come at me and my son which just speaks volumes about who she is. That b**ch should have died. you want to mention my kids. You m*nkey, you f***ing blue m*nkey.”

Following this feud, fans of the show expressed their honest reactions and voiced their dissatisfaction with Erica's vile remark. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see how the other cast members of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 react to Erica's fight with Spice.

Following the airing of this episode, the show chose to fire Erica in response to popular reactions. However, she was not fired immediately while the show was being filmed, which is why she will appear in the upcoming episode.

Furthermore, episode 13 of the show will also feature Krick's surprise, which will be a trip to the Bahamas. In addition to Krich and Rasheeda, the whole group will be going on this adventure together.

Krick and Rasheeda, who have been together for over two decades, will be able to spend some quality time together. Viewers can expect to witness some feuds between the cast members during this trip.

Meanwhile, Erica Mena will also question Spice's comments about her son during this episode of the show. Based on the clips shared by the show, LHHATL, Erica seems to have blamed Safaree for the incident.

