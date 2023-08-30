LHHATL season 11 episode 12: Recap and more details explored

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 premiered its 12th episode on August 29, 2023, titled Mena-ce to Society. The episode of the show featured a lot of controversy, from Erica and Spice's feud to Bambi and Scrappy's lack of communication. In the synopsis for the latest episode of LHHATL, the following is mentioned:

“Khaotic finally shows Erica Banks how much he appreciates her. Joc's emotions take center stage after he reveals some devastating news about his mum. Sierra finds out how rough a Diamond can really be.”

While other LHHATL cast members talked about current events in their lives, Bambi and Scrappy were seen ignoring one another during episode 12. In this episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Bambi talked about how, although she is going through a divorce, she won't stop meeting her friends who are also friends with Scrappy.

Furthermore, Bambi discussed her divorce procedure and shared a few details. The couple's divorce was first revealed in episode 2 of the show. The reason for the divorce was revealed after this, as Scrappy claims that Bambi hasn't provided him with any support, while Bambi claims that Scrappy doesn't help her carry the household financially.

Joc's mother, Vicky, appeared on LHHATL episode 12

Joc's mother was suffering from stage 3 lung cancer, as revealed during previous episodes of LHHATL. In addition, it was revealed that his mother was undergoing therapy but could not fully recover. During episode 12, Joc discussed living with his mother and taking care of her.

During their conversation, his mother explained her condition and how hard she tries to be strong about it. According to recent news, Joc's mother, Ms. Vicky, passed away on August 6. On his Instagram account, Joc shared the following about his mother:

"I don't have much to say......Thank you for all of life's lessons and blessings..Such a real 1.... you waited on me today and allowed me to pray with you and you took your last breath...We had some laughs and we cried together along the way...I am at peace Momma...thank you for allowing me & squirt to help you fight..thank you thank you. I hope I made you proud momma.”

The latest episode of LHHATL also featured a feud between Erica and Spice. The stars sat down to have a normal conversation, which turned south when the topic of divorce and raising kids as a single parent came up. According to Spice:

“Your problem Erica is you feel like you’re the first woman to be divorced… you’re the first woman that’s left with two children to fend for. I’ve been doing it for 14 years welcome to the club.”

LHHATL cast member Spice also commented about Erica's son, mentioning that he doesn't like his mother. This resulted in Erica's anger taking over her, and she was even seen flipping the table on Spice. Furthermore, Erica made a racial comment about Spice when she said, "blue m*nkey."

To make matters worse, Erica even referred to Spice's sepsis infection from 2022, saying she should have "died." Erica's words were:

“That b**ch should have died. you want to mention my kids. You m*nkey, you f***ing blue m*nkey.”

The next episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 will debut on MTV on September 5, 2023.