LHHATL season 11 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

In episode 10 of LHHATL season 11, titled Hot Tea, Wet Banks, released on August 15, 2023, a lot of drama took place among the cast members.

The episode begins with Sierra and Renni having a brief conversation about the current event in their lives. Rapper Renni Rucci discussed her mental state, especially after losing her mother.

She also mentioned how she is on an emotional roller coaster and wants to be alone most of the time. Even though it has been a while since her mother passed away, for her, it still feels like it was yesterday.

As Renni Rucc explained, the loss of her mother has "magnified" all of her emotions, and every time she gets something good, she misses her mother since she no longer has her to share it with.

Renni announced her mother's death through an Instagram post in December 2021. She mentioned the following in its caption:

“I know the lives of others do not belong to us. I know we all are born to die. I know no one lives forever. I know there are much better journeys awaiting us once we are done with this flesh… but I still thought you were mine to have forever."

In addition, the description of LHHATL season 11 episode 10 mentions the following:

“Jessica's unforeseen surgical complications may put a bump in her road to motherhood; Safaree's new Miami Mami has Erica Mena wondering what time he's really on; Bambi and Erica Dixon's scrap goes live; Renni attempts to reconcile.”

Sierra shared a shocking revelation during LHHATL season 11 episode 10

During this episode of LHHATL, Sierra also had a conversation with Erica Mena, in which she discussed an incident where Safaree asked her to be in a "relationship" with him.

During a personal confession, Sierra revealed that Safaree is a "selfish creep," and accused him of not caring about Erica or his children.

When Sierra apologized to Erica, the latter explained it wasn't her fault. Besides that, Sierra also noted how this incident took place a month ago, and the reason LHHATL star Sierra was telling Erica now is that during that time, Sierra felt Erica was at her lowest, so she didn't want to hurt her more.

Erica shared the following during a personal confession:

"Out of all the women you could be with, where you to pick one of my good friends, it's f**ked up but I also know he seriously will stop at nothing as long as it hurts me.”

After meeting in 2017 and getting into a relationship in 2018, Erica and Safaree married in October 2019. Together, they have two children, Safire Majesty Samuels and Brian Samuels.

Following a few years of marriage, Erica filed for divorce in May 2021, and in February 2021, Safaree tweeted:

"I mean this from the bottom of my heart, getting married was one of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb s**t. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

Additionally, Scrappy organized a pool party during the latest episode of LHHATL. In the midst of his divorce from Bambi, he held the pool party in order to distract himself.

Adding to the drama, during this party, his ex-girlfriend, Diamond, also made an appearance.

He had conflicts with Bambi many times during his marriage because of Scrappy's ex-partner. Additionally, Diamond and Scrappy had a brief conversation during this episode, and the latter was also seen discussing how the divorce proceedings are preventing him from starting anything with Diamond.

In 2017, the couple got married, and during the July episode of the show, titled Straight outta Excuses, Bambi announced her divorce from Scrappy.

Fans can watch the latest episode of LHHATL season 11 on VH1 and MTV on August 22, 2023.