Why was Erica Mena fired from LHHATL? Details explored

Trigger warning: The following LHHATL copy mentions racial slurs. Readers' discreation is advised.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) is currently airing season 11 which airs every Tuesday as part of MTV Tuesdays. In the latest episode that aired on August 29, 2023, two cast members got into a heated argument, which almost turned physical.

On Tuesday's episode of the show, Erica Mena met up with Shekinah and Spice to talk about Spice's equation with her ex-husband, Safaree. While the conversation started on a good note, it turned sour when Spice made comments about Erica's children.

Erica Mena, who has been scrutinized in the past for keeping her eldest son out of the limelight, got extremely angry and flipped a table of the two LHHATL cast members.

The production crew promptly stepped in and separated the two. While nothing physical happened, Mena used a racial slur against the Jamaican singer and called her a "blue m*nkey."

Soon after the episode aired, the franchise issued a statement online, announcing Mena's removal from the show.

LHHATL season 11: Erica Mena fired for using racial slur against Spice

On August 29, 2023's episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11, Spice and Erica Mena met up to hash things out, however, things didn't go exactly as planned and the production crew had to intervene.

While the conversation started on a good note, with Erica Mena commending Spice on her career and praising her as a mother, things took a turn when Spice told Mena that her own son didn't like her.

The comment angered the LHHATL season 11 cast member who flipped the table, causing the crew to step in.

The physical aggression isn't something fans of the show are unfamiliar with, as they have often seen cast members throw punches, drinks, and more. However, what followed was unprecedented as in a fit of anger, Erica Mena used a racial slur against the Jamaican singer.

She called Spice a "blue m*nkey" which didn't sit well with fans and cast members alike.

Shekinah, who was present at the scene, told the cameras that it was extremely wrong. She further noted that Erica Mena also has Black children, specifically Jamaican children, and wondered how she would have felt if someone else used the same phrase for her children.

After the LHHATL season 11 episode aired, fans extensively bashed Erica Mena for her words and demanded that she be removed from the show.

On September 2, 2023, the franchise's official social media accounts on X and Instagram put out a statement, declaring Mena's removal from the show.

"The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community, Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena's remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season."

It continued:

"Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."

In light of Mena's termination, Lil' Scrappy took to social media to chime in on the situation. He noted that while he doesn't like Mena, MTV is a "bozo" for firing the reality star since they set her up.

LHHATL season 11 will return with a brand new episode on Tuesday, September 5, on MTV.