What to expect from Surviving Paradise season 1

Netflix is all set to release the first season of Surviving Paradise on October 20. A total of 12 participants will compete for the $100,000 grand prize money and the show's season 1 trophy during this upcoming show. To give fans an idea of what they can expect from this upcoming show, Surviving Paradise, the trailer was released on September 20.

After visiting an island to stay in a luxurious villa for a few days, the 12 contestants learn that the dream vacation they planned before coming on the show will all go to waste because this show has other plans for them.

The description of Surviving Paradise season 1 trailer mentions the following:

“Twelve contestants think they are going to have the summer of their lives and live the life of luxury in a clifftop, oceanside villa. What they don't know is that they'll have to start with nothing, living in the woods without any lavish amenities. Through friendships and alliances, they'll team up to fight their way into the villa for a chance at the $100,000 grand prize.”

According to Netflix, this upcoming show, Surviving Paradise, will include many "twists, turns, and treachery."

Who will host the first season of Surviving Paradise?

Currently, there isn't much information on the season 1 cast, but the hosting duties have been assigned to Jessimae Peluso from Netflix. Peluso, who is 41 years old, is a stand-up comedian and television personality.

She has appeared on several reality shows, such as Tattoo Redo, Lights Out With David Spade, At Midnight With Chris Hardwick, World's Funniest Fails, Chelsea Lately, Last Call With Carson Daly, The Stand-Up Show With Jon Dore, and Getting Doug With High.

At the beginning of the Surviving Paradise season 1 trailer, the contestants seemed quite happy and excited, but soon after, the lights of the villa went out, resulting in total darkness.

In the trailer's next clips, you see the contestants adjusting to living in a jungle, where they must start from scratch and face several challenges to get into the villa.

One of the contestants on this show, Surviving Paradise, made the following confession during this time:

“I want to be in that villa, I want to be on top.”

The trailer also showed some possible feuds and heartbreaks. Furthermore, based on the trailer for the show, this upcoming season is sure to be filled with drama, controversy, and feuds.

Additionally, Netflix mentions the following in their description of the upcoming competition:

“Twelve contestants believe they’re about to live it up for a summer at a beautiful villa. But before they can pop any bottles, they’ll have to start at the bottom and survive in the woods without any lavish amenities. Known as the “outsiders,” the players living in the wilderness will have many opportunities to make a return to the villa, where they’ll then become ‘insiders.’”

Surviving Paradise season 1 (Image via Instagram/ @Netflix)

Additionally, it stated:

“If the outsiders excel in challenges and secure strong enough alliances, they can be voted to back into the resort, where they’ll take an insider’s place — and their chance to compete for the cash prize.”

Fans can watch the upcoming show on Netflix October 20 onwards.