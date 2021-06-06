What is Floyd Mayweather's net worth? Exploring the boxer's fortune ahead of fight with Logan Paul

Before his fight with Logan Paul, professional boxer Floyd Mayweather disclosed how much he might be making as a payout. This has driven up the curiosity of some fans who are now wondering about the boxer's net worth, given his undefeated record.

44-year-old Floyd Mayweather was born in Grand Rapids, MI. He began boxing at the age of seven, winning the Golden Gloves boxing championship in 1993. He currently has an undefeated record of 50-0. According to many, having fought some of the greatest boxers of all time, such as boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, he is considered the best boxer of the current generation.

Floyd Mayweather's estimated net worth

Having an extensive boxing career, Floyd has made millions of dollars in payouts.

For his upcoming fight against YouTuber Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather stated in a recent interview that he would be making around $50-100 million compared to the alleged $250,000 that Logan Paul will be receiving.

Furthermore, he also claimed that he had already made $30 million while doing press conferences leading up to the fight. The boxer claims to have made over a billion dollars over the course of his career.

After decades of being a professional fighter, the 44-year-old legend has a net worth estimated at $450 million as of 2020.

Floyd Mayweather's upcoming fight with Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather fights 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul on June 6th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Floyd Mayweather has an untouched and undefeated record of 50-0. Meanwhile, Logan currently has a record of 0-1-0, having previously lost the first-ever fight of his boxing career. With zero defeats so far, fans of Mayweather are wondering if the boxing legend will be able to maintain his legacy or give the rookie his first win.

Fans can stream the highly anticipated fight from all over the world. In the US, viewers can stream the fight on Showtime and Fanmio for $49.99. The main event is expected to begin around midnight EST.

