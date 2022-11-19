What is Foie Gras made of? Pronunciation and more explored as PETA praises King Charles for banning 'cruel' dish

Foie Gras, a specialty dish made from duck or goose liver, has been banned from all royal residencies by King Charles. The decision was reportedly confirmed in a letter from Buckingham Palace to animal rights campaigners.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of animal cruelty and force-feeding. Readers discretion is advised.

King Charles has long opposed food for the alleged cruelty involved in the production process, which requires the method of force-feeding to enlarge the liver of a duck or goose up to 10 times their normal size.

The monarch has previously banned the dish from his own residencies like the Palace of Wales and has now extended the ban to Buckingham Palace and all other royal residences. American animal rights group PETA issued an official statement about the king’s decision and said:

“As Prince of Wales, King Charles removed foie gras – a despicable product for which ducks and geese are force-fed until their livers swell up to 10 times their natural size before the animals are slaughtered – from his royal residences.”

The spokesperson added:

“Now, Peta has received confirmation that His Majesty’s compassionate policy extends to Buckingham Palace and all other royal residences.”

Elisa Allen, Vice President of the Animal Welfare Group, welcomed King Charles’ decision and said:

“PETA encourages everyone to follow the King’s lead and leave foie gras off the menu this Christmas and beyond.”

She also addressed the method of food production and said:

“Video footage of birds being painfully force-fed is enough to make anyone lose their lunch.”

PETA has also arranged a “cruelty free” alternative of the food called “faux gras” and will be sending the item made by vegan chef Alexis Gauthier to the King as a sign of gratitude for his decision.

Although the specialty food can be imported and sold in the UK, its production has been banned in the country. According to the Independent, the UK previously proposed to prevent importation of the item after Brexit, but the plans have reportedly been halted.

However, the dish will not be included in the menu when King Charles hosts a state banquet for South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace next week.

Meanwhile, PETA is also campaigning for the monarch to denounce the use of ermine fur robes for his coronation next year, urging him to use animal-friendly faux fur instead.

Everything to know about Foie Gras

Foie Gras has been deemed controversial due to its production process (Image via Getty Images)

Foie Gras is a well-known luxury and specialty world food consisting of the liver of duck or goose. The name originates from the French term that means “fatty liver” and is pronounced as “fwah-grah.”

Despite being considered a delicacy across the globe, the food has often been deemed controversial due to its production process, which involves a force-feeding technique to enlarge the livers of ducks or geese 10 times their usual size.

As per PETA, the process of producing Foie Gras is called gavage. Factory workers usually push pipes down the throats of male ducks twice daily to pump nearly 2.2 pounds of grain and fat into their stomachs.

Similar pipes are also placed on the throats of geese thrice daily to pump up to four pounds of grain and fat into their stomachs. The force-feeding technique gorges their liver up to 10 times more than the normal size.

Reports suggest that these birds are kept in tiny cages or crowded sheds and often have problems standing due to their enlarged livers that distend their abdomens. The birds also tear out their own feathers and attack each other out of physical stress and discomfort.

PETA reported that the birds also suffer from issues with esophageal damage, fungal infections, lesions, sternum fractures, impaired liver function, diarrhea and heat stress. Some also die from aspiration pneumonia during the force-feeding process.

Foie Gras is often sold whole as a raw lobe, pate, or mousse, or as fully cooked medallions or terrines. It usually serves as a hot entree or on the main course. It is cooked on a high heat and is often seared whole in a pan or pureed to make into a mousse.

The dish is reportedly rich and buttery in flavor and tastes similar in case of goose or duck. However, goose is considered to be more refined than duck as the latter is less fatty and requires proper high-heat cooking.

The production and consumption of foie gras has long been controversial as the process of force-feeding is considered a form of animal cruelty. The culinary community has always been divided over the dish, with many chefs refusing to prepare or serve the food on their menu.

