What could get on Dale Dalida’s future partner’s nerves? Love Is Blind contestant reveals answer in Season 3 preview

Love is Blind Season 3 will feature 30 singles trying to find their perfect match and establish a real bond with them - all without seeing each other. The contestants will be allowed to talk to each other from the opposite side of a pod, and will be given 10 days to decide whether or not they want to get engaged.

Dale Dalida is one of the 30 Dallas singles on the show this season. In his introductory video, Dale confessed that he picks his nails with his own hand. He believes that this habit might get on his potential partner’s nerves.

Who is Love is Blind contestant Dale Dalida?

Dale Dalida is a 32-year-old cybersecurity student from Dallas. He has a brother named Chad. According to an Instagram post on his timeline, Dale's mother Patricia Bond used to work two full-time jobs when he was in high school.

Dale is a Mobile Gamer and has previously served in the Navy as a Corpsman. He is also a fitness enthusiast, as evident from his Instagram posts, which often shows him participating in races and working out in the gym.

He believes that the hallmark of a good relationship is "having some 3 am conversations."

About Love is Blind Season 3

The 30 singles on Love is Blind Season 3 will talk to each other via audio-connected pods and try to get to know each other better in 10 days. Those who connect with each other will get a chance to meet, only if they decide to get engaged.

The couples will then spend some more time together, go on a honeymoon/vacation, and move in together before deciding whether they ultimately want to say "I do" at the wedding altar.

The series description reads:

"As Vanessa and Nick Lachey love to say, “The pods are now open.” Or at least they will be when Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on Oct. 19. Naturally, those pods will be filled with 30 singles taking a risk and hoping to fall in love, sight unseen, though only a handful will ultimately get engaged without ever laying eyes on their beloveds."

Two couples from Love is Blind Season 1 who are still married to each other:

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed

Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike

Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli broke up in 2021.

The following couples got engaged on the show after talking to each other, but split up at the alter:

Westley Baer and Lexie Skipper

Rory Newbrough and Danielle Drouin

Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack

Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase

Season 2 of the show also had two marriages featured on camera, but both of them announced their divorce in August 2022.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson

The following couples from Season 2 were engaged on the show but later split up at the alter:

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati

Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata

Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams

Caitlin McKee and James "Joey" Miller

Jason Beaumont and Kara Williams

Season 3 of the show will premiere on October 19 on Netflix at 3 am ET with the first four episodes. The next three episodes will be released on Netflix on October 26 and the next two will drop on Netflix on November 2.

The finale and reunion will be released on Wednesday, November 9.

