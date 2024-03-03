What is Gilbert Syndrome? Exploring details as The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei talks about "yellow eyes"

The Bachelor season 28 leading man Joey Graziadei recently revealed the reason for his supposedly "yellow eyes." According to Joey Graziadei, The Bachelor season 28 star was diagnosed with Gilbert Syndrome back when he was in high school.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Gilbert Syndrome is a common and usually benign liver disorder in which the liver fails to correctly process bilirubin, resulting in slightly elevated amounts of bilirubin in the blood, giving the skin and the whites of the eyes a yellow tint.

In the latest season of The Bachelor on ABC, 28-year-old tennis pro Joey Graziadei has finally made up his mind about the four finalists who shall accompany him to their families as part of the hometown dates. Maria Georgas, Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson, and Daisy Kent are the four finalists on the show.

The Bachelor season 28 star Joey Graziadei's "yellow eyes" explained

In a recent Instagram video, The Bachelor season 28 star Joey Graziadei opened up about the cause and origin of his "yellow eyes." This came after fans pointed out the unusual yellowish color of his eyes during one of his TikTok videos.

Taking to his Instagram last Thursday, Joey took the opportunity to explain why the color of his eyes was different.

"I wanted to jump on here really quick and talk about something that I’m seeing a lot of comments about, which is Joey’s yellow eyes. So to give some context on that I have to go all the way back to when I was in high school. I was sick for about a week and a half, and my mom thought it would be a good idea to go to the doctor.

Joey further continued, explaining that a considerably elevated bilirubin count on his blood testing indicated possible liver problems. Following many consultations with medical professionals and ultrasound scans, the physicians determined that Joey did not necessarily have hepatitis or any other illness, but rather that he had Gilbert syndrome.

The Bachelor star also responded to fans' concerns about his health and about whether it was healthy to live with such a condition.

"I am told that I am healthy. It’s something that does affect the whites of my eyes, it makes it have those jaundice levels, which is why they look a little bit more yellow, It’s something I want to pay attention to more going into this year. I want to get my health right and make sure that I’m all good. But I at least wanted to give some background and let you know that to my knowledge, I am healthy."

This year, Joey added, he wants to improve his health, which includes controlling his stress levels and drinking plenty of water, as these habits are often sidelined while shooting a TV show.

More about The Bachelor season 28 star Joey Graziadei

As of 2024, Joey is twenty eight years old. According to his biography on the ABC website, Joey's hometown is Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Currently, however, he resides in Lawai, Hawaii.

Joey Graziadei began honing his tennis pro talents while he was a student at Spring-Ford High School. When Joey was barely 13 years old, his uncle was the one who first piqued his interest in the sport.

The Bachelor season 28 airs new episodes every Monday on ABC.