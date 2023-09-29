What is the girl math boy math trend on TikTok? All about the viral craze as hilarious tweets erupt online 

With TikTok being all about new trends, the boy math girl math trend has become the latest sensation on the platform. The girl math trend has been going viral since August, as many women posted videos and Tweets about how they justified their “indulgent purchases.” Many women say that if they are paying in cash, they consider it free, while others claim that if they return an item and purchase a new one, they consider it free.

The girl math trend also saw many women dividing the price of an outfit by the number of times they thought they would wear it. The girl math hashtag became so popular that it garnered around 500 million views on TikTok. As the trend became so popular, it also gave birth to another trend, which is commonly known as the boy math trend.

In this trend, rather than giving financial and money-related logic, men started making videos about some of the common habits in males. Many assert that males misrepresent their height, saying they are 6 feet tall when in reality they are just 5 feet 10 inches tall, while others claim that men want to raise dogs and pets rather than kids.

Girl math and boy math Tweets explored as trend gains popularity on social media

Many women claim that it is girl math when women consider that they are spending $50, on something which actually costs $100, but $50 is already paid for. At the same time, others also claimed that men's logic is similar, and hence, it has been given the name boy math.

Many also said that it is boy math when the guy himself cannot cook or clean but needs another woman who can do these chores for him, while others stated that boy math is when a guy has a 70-inch TV in the room, with no bed and just a floor mattress. At the same time, many have also used the trends to mock politicians, and celebrities.

With the trend going viral for a month, here are a few tweets and ad posts on the girl math and boy math trend:

