What are golden showers? Hilarious P Diddy reactions go viral in wake of Yung Miami revelation 

Yung Miami has left the internet in a frenzy after admitting to what she likes behind closed doors. On the latest episode of the Caresha Please talk show, she admitted to her preferences in the bedroom and her liking towards golden showers, which left the internet in a frenzy.

Often times, Yung Miami is the host who puts the guests in the hot seat. However, in the latest episode, the Twerk crooner did not hold back. FL and rapper Trina recently appeared on the latest Caresha Please episode. The guests went on to play Yung Miami’s latest explicit drinking game, Resha Roulette, where Miami did not hold back.

The game requires people to choose a card from a deck and read out an adult scenario which is written in each. The contestants will then move on to consuming a shot of alcohol if the situation applies to them.

After picking up a card, Miami admitted to having a liking towards golden showers. She said on the show- “D*mn, why I pick this one? I can’t say it!”

Trina and Yung Miami went on to discuss what a “golden shower” meant to which Miami responded by saying:

“I just like it. I don’t know, it just do something to me.”

Trina went on to call Miami the “freak of the weak” as the latter took her shot.

What is a golden shower? Netizens flood the internet with memes following Yung Miami’s revelation

One might expect a golden shower to be where one is bathed in gold. However, it is not as modest as a person might think. A golden shower, which is also called “water sports” is an intimate act that involves human urine. There are no rules for the same.

Speaking about the same, Samantha Manewitz, a s*x therapist revealed in an interview that people prefer this kind of an act as it brings forward components of dominance and submission. She also revealed that sometimes people just have a preference for it. She went on to reveal “watersports can foster trust and intimacy.”

Internet users were flabbergasted to hear that Yung Miami had a preference towards the intimate act. Many brought up her beau P Diddy in the hilarious memes they created about Miami. Several netizens jokingly called P Diddy as “Pee Diddy.” A few hilarious reactions to Miami’s confession read:

💥💥BannavSBannavLLC💥💥 @djshirosmokes Yung Miami and her love for golden showers. Someone said Pee Diddy 🤣🤣🤣 Yung Miami and her love for golden showers. Someone said Pee Diddy 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/yLRHedSdH3

SteelersHateDom @DarkMaddenX Me when I heard Yung Miami likes Golden Showers: Me when I heard Yung Miami likes Golden Showers: https://t.co/WveSvkIeaR

muliani @MulianiEnt Yung Miami saying she likes golden showers is crazy… Pee Diddy go get your girl Caresha. Yung Miami saying she likes golden showers is crazy… Pee Diddy go get your girl Caresha. https://t.co/mJskqMCcsw

Jean Jacket @Hazoras_ When Caresha said she love golden showers When Caresha said she love golden showers https://t.co/lh4vloSelW

FunnyViral @FunnyVirals_



Trina:



#CareshaPlease Yung Miami : "I LIKE GOLDEN SHOWERS I LIKE BEING PEED ON"Trina: Yung Miami : "I LIKE GOLDEN SHOWERS I LIKE BEING PEED ON"Trina:#CareshaPlease https://t.co/1WUnXVklsY

🍊Hector Zeroni🍊 @Southside_Gunn As soon as Yung Miami said she like golden showers… As soon as Yung Miami said she like golden showers… https://t.co/rOa1DEc8yG

ERYKATHAGREAT 💙🏁✨ @eireezy Naw I gotta log off of social media bc why neighborhood talk post the clip about yung miami liking golden showers & somebody comment saying ‘r.kelly locked up singing “it’s cool when they do it, it’s a problem when I do it”’ YALLLLLLLL I’m dead Naw I gotta log off of social media bc why neighborhood talk post the clip about yung miami liking golden showers & somebody comment saying ‘r.kelly locked up singing “it’s cool when they do it, it’s a problem when I do it”’ YALLLLLLLL I’m dead 😭💀

Yung Miami and P Diddy’s relationship timeline explored

Dating rumors about the duo have been swirling since June 2021. However, in June 2022 P Diddy appeared on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please talk show where he set the record straight and confirmed with followers that the two are in a relationship. He said on the show that they:

“go have dates, we’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

In September 2022, Miami announced that the two were in an open relationship but were still dating. She revealed in an interview with XXL:

“I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating.”

In December, P Diddy issued a statement announcing that Miami was not his side chick. He went on to add that “she’s very important and special to me.”

