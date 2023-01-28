What happened to Al Wright? Netizens support TikToker who raises awareness to unchecked mental health crises

Al Wright, a TikToker who has been posting on the platform since 2021, spreads mental health awareness and positivity through his videos. The user told viewers about a failed suicide attempt that distorted his face.

Al Wright tries to spread awareness about failed suicide attempts and why they are bad or what consequences these attempts can lead to if not successful. He tries to help people dealing with mental health problems and struggles to make a choice.

Viewers have extended their heartfelt support and encouragement to the influencer. They always make sure to leave kind comments under his videos. Even if Wright gets one or two negative comments, he addresses them with decency and does not throw insults at anyone.

Netizens praise Al Wright for staying strong and trying to emit nothing but positivity for others

Wright described how he made an attempt on his own life a few years ago. Doctors were able to save him after he shot himself in the face. He suffered facial deformities as a result of the injury, though. He was unable to eat, and some areas of his face were devoid of sensation. Since Wright no longer has a nose, he has also lost his ability to smell.

In a later video, he explained that the swelling on his face was due to two underlying reasons. One of them included a woman, while the other resulted from a previous medical procedure.

Ever since Wright started posting on TikTok, viewers have admired him. They keep showering their kindness on him for being so brave and having such willpower, even after going through something so depressing.

Some expressed regret that Wright had to deal with both physical and emotional pain. However, they are happy that he is with them. Supporters of Wright informed him that he is still alive for a purpose. He is inspired to keep up his strength.

Another user noted that they knew a ’sorry’ would not change Wright’s situation. However, for what it’s worth, they are sorry that Wright experienced things in the past that made him feel like he was not worthy of life.

In a transition video, Al Wright once shared an old picture of himself where he looked young and handsome and then showed how he looks now. He added the subtext:

"What do you think how time has treated me"

People in the comments told him that everyone ages on the outside. What matters is how a person is on the inside. They said Wright's good heart is what makes him beautiful.

The following are some of the comments from Al Wright's supporters:

Netizens leave their kind messages (Image via TikTok)

Addressing a statement where someone claimed that Al Wright was trying to gain sympathy from people by posting these videos on TikTok, the influencer said, while rocking pink hair:

“Yes, I tried to commit suicide. I don’t hide that fact. I’m not on here for sympathy whatsoever.”

He added that he tries to help people with mental health and make them aware of what can happen. Wright continued:

“I should help as many people as I can. I’m a very positive person.”

Al Wright, who goes by the username @the_hurton_alberton on TikTok, gained a vast following on the platform after posting his first video on TikTok. He currently boasts a following of 1.6 million. Apart from mental health awareness videos, he also makes comic content, and the influencer does have a good sense of humor.

Many people have inquired about his face, and Al Wright has always been transparent about what went down. He keeps his heart generous and continues to help those who are struggling as he did.

