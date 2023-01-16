What happened to Andrew Callaghan? Misconduct controversy explained as YouTuber's apology leaves internet divided

Internet personality Andrew Callaghan has addressed the misconduct allegations which recently landed against him. This comes after three alleged victims accused him of s*xual assault. Although the YouTuber seemed to take responsibility for his actions, netizens were not completely pleased with his latest statement.

The All Gas No Breaks host created a new YouTube channel where he uploaded a video titled- In Response. In the 5-minute-long video, Andrew Callaghan claimed that he “never overstepped” the line of consent. He also announced that he would “immediately” be starting therapy and attending AA meetings for his alcohol usage. In the video, Callaghan said:

“I’d also like to apologize for my silence. I think when this stuff first came out I was in a state of denial and shock. I was, you know, just riding the high from my movie that just came out and then within 48 hours I was denounced by my closest collaborators.”

Callaghan then explained that he “spiraled into a mental health crisis” which led to his delayed response to the allegations. He went on to add:

“I just want to express my complete sympathy, respect and support for anyone who I’ve done wrong by and I really want to do better and be fully accountable for everything that I’ve done.”

Andrew Callaghan expressed that he thought going home alone from a bar “made you a loser” and that “persistence was a form of flattery.”

The journalist ended his video by sharing his plans for the future. He announced that he was going to take part in therapy sessions and the 12-step program under Alcoholics Anonymous after alcohol has been a “contributing factor” in bad decisions he has made.

Women come forward accusing Andrew Callaghan of s*xual assault

The first alleged victim to come forward was Caroline Elise. She took to TikTok explaining that the social media personality “wore [her] down” to have s*x until she consented. A rep for Callaghan claimed that Elise released the TikTok video after demanding Callaghan pay her financially. After he refused to do so, Elise reportedly came forward with her explosive statement.

care-oh @babytriggy Y’all… Andrew Callaghan (Channel 5/All Gas No Brakes) allegation just dropped Y’all… Andrew Callaghan (Channel 5/All Gas No Brakes) allegation just dropped https://t.co/yblMB7ylee

After her video went viral across several social media platforms, other women anonymously came forward stating that Callaghan had put them in uncomfortable situations as well.

care-oh @babytriggy Another reddit user posting their partner’s account (text screenshots) and explaining further in a comment Another reddit user posting their partner’s account (text screenshots) and explaining further in a comment https://t.co/j6vKRSeoXe

TikToker Dana came forward revealing that Callaghan pressured her to have s*x in a car with him.

Another woman anonymously came forward in a Rolling Stone interview. The now 24-year-old woman revealed that Callaghan became inappropriate with her despite her saying no multiple times.

TikTok user @olive.yeahh also came forward with evidence that Andrew Callaghan pressured her to get intimate with him.

Def Noodles @defnoodles Andrew Callaghan accused of sexual assault by 3rd woman. He just submitted a statement to TMZ accusing the 1st of extortion. Shit is wild… Andrew Callaghan accused of sexual assault by 3rd woman. He just submitted a statement to TMZ accusing the 1st of extortion. Shit is wild… https://t.co/2FppGMd9Do

Netizens react to Andrew Callaghan’s apology video

Internet users had mixed reactions towards the This Place Rules star's apology. While a few netizens showed support for him owning up to his mistakes, others opined that the YouTuber did not address the allegations in the right manner. They claimed that it seemed too scripted and that it did not seem sincere enough. A few reactions read:

sav @4theMorningstar Andrew Callaghan’s apology is better than most but it’s because he knows what to say. You don’t have the political views/understanding he does and not understand consent and coercion. Andrew Callaghan’s apology is better than most but it’s because he knows what to say. You don’t have the political views/understanding he does and not understand consent and coercion.

:) @justchillinnwbu andrew callaghan plugging his movie in the first 10 seconds of his apology video andrew callaghan plugging his movie in the first 10 seconds of his apology video

true stable genius @trustablegenius just watched the andrew callaghan apology video and he’s just lying about everything and people are literally commenting “bravo” lol just watched the andrew callaghan apology video and he’s just lying about everything and people are literally commenting “bravo” lol

Sussyphus @simpancier @KEEMSTAR The women told him directly but he “didn’t realize” until 2 years, multiple allegations, rumors across NOLA, and finally backpack? No AC you read direct messages from women accusing you explaining how you hurt women them and shrugged it off as “buyers remorse” @KEEMSTAR The women told him directly but he “didn’t realize” until 2 years, multiple allegations, rumors across NOLA, and finally backpack? No AC you read direct messages from women accusing you explaining how you hurt women them and shrugged it off as “buyers remorse”

not my christmas but merry christmas @kikiscrewedup Andrew callaghan video apology isn’t close to adequete and reflects a psyche that’s trying to save itself over reckoning with the severity of the situation. “Sorry I accidentally made some people feel bad,” no dude. Andrew callaghan video apology isn’t close to adequete and reflects a psyche that’s trying to save itself over reckoning with the severity of the situation. “Sorry I accidentally made some people feel bad,” no dude.

Greg Greg @pumpkineatingme andrew callaghan’s apology is pretty good i think but man its gonna be tough to really see him the same way andrew callaghan’s apology is pretty good i think but man its gonna be tough to really see him the same way

Andrew Walker @ANDYIRONY61 @trustablegenius If you compare this Andrew to Prince Andrew and Andrew Tate, he's practically a choir boy. He took responsibility for his actions. Is joining AA and starting therapy. What has Prince Andrew or Andrew Tate done lately? ,I'm an Andrew too. I respect woman. @trustablegenius If you compare this Andrew to Prince Andrew and Andrew Tate, he's practically a choir boy. He took responsibility for his actions. Is joining AA and starting therapy. What has Prince Andrew or Andrew Tate done lately? ,I'm an Andrew too. I respect woman.

BarryD @BarryD_420_69 @KEEMSTAR I think this was a pretty good response all things considered @KEEMSTAR I think this was a pretty good response all things considered

Following the allegations making headlines, Tim Heidecker, the producer of Callaghan’s latest HBO documentary, denounced his behavior and assured followers that he has no plans to collaborate with the internet figure coming forward.

