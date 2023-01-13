"No plans going forward to have any relationship with him": Andrew Callaghan response statement explored as Tim Heidecker dumps comedian

YouTuber Andrew Callaghan has responded to the recent s*xual assault allegations against him that have come to light. Meanwhile, his documentary producer Tim Heidecker has announced that there are “no plans” to work with him again. Another victim has also come forward since then.

Recently, three women took to TikTok to accuse the Channel 5 creator of s*xual assault. Along with them, several other women anonymously shared their traumatic experiences with Andrew Callaghan, where they alleged to have been abused by the popular comedian.

As the allegations spread like wildfire across social media platforms, Andrew Callaghan’s producer of his HBO documentary This Place Rules, Tim Heidecker, addressed the accusations. On his podcast Office Hours, Heidecker announced on January 12 that he did not have any projects lined up with the YouTuber after the accusations came to light. He also assured followers that he stands by the women who have come forward. Heidecker said on his podcast:

“We’re aware of the allegations. We take them very seriously. It’s been very sad and disappointing to say the least. I just want to clarify a couple things. We have no professional relationship with Andrew at this time and have no plans going forward to have any relationship with him… we did produce the movie, and I feel terrible that this film now has these allegations tied to it because some very good people worked very hard on it. But it’s just a movie, and I want to say we believe these women that came forward and, of course, totally condemn the type of behavior that Andrew’s been accused of.”

Andrew Callaghan’s legal representative addresses latest allegations

In a statement, the 25-year old’s legal representatives announced that Andrew Callaghan is “devastated” by the recent allegations that have come to light. They went on to add that the YouTuber wishes to “learn and grow” by having conversations about “pressure and consent.” According to TMZ, the legal rep revealed that the YouTuber was being extorted for money by alleged victim Caroline Elise. Callaghan’s rep said in their statement:

“While every dynamic is open to interpretation and proper communication is critical from all those involved, repeated requests for money should not be part of these conversations.”

TMZ revealed that Elise demanded to be paid before Callaghan’s HBO documentary aired online. After the latter refused to pay up, the alleged victim released her TikTok videos exposing him.

care-oh @babytriggy Y’all… Andrew Callaghan (Channel 5/All Gas No Brakes) allegation just dropped Y’all… Andrew Callaghan (Channel 5/All Gas No Brakes) allegation just dropped https://t.co/yblMB7ylee

Callaghan’s rep went on to add in their statement:

“balanced communication is paramount to any relationship dynamic and Andrew vows to be better in this regard, while reminding his audience that while even one concerned partner is too many, there are always multiple sides to a story.”

Allegations against Andre Callaghan explored

The first of the three victims to come forward on TikTok was Caroline Elise. She revealed that Andrew Callaghan “wore [her] down” to have s*x until she agreed. She went on to reveal that she eventually gave consent in hopes of just getting the night “over with.” In the TikTok video, she also revealed that she was inebriated on the night the assault took place.

Another TikToker named Dana also accused Andrew Callaghan of s*xual assault. She revealed that the YouTuber pressured her to have s*x with him in a car. She went on to add that he touched her inappropriately and also tried to put his hands down her pants multiple times.

Def Noodles @defnoodles Andrew Callaghan accused of sexual assault by 3rd woman. He just submitted a statement to TMZ accusing the 1st of extortion. Shit is wild… Andrew Callaghan accused of sexual assault by 3rd woman. He just submitted a statement to TMZ accusing the 1st of extortion. Shit is wild… https://t.co/2FppGMd9Do

Today, another victim came forward on TikTok under the handle @olive.yeahh. She revealed in the video that Callaghan wanted to come to her house and went on to pressurize her to get intimate with him.

