What happened to Arcángel? Health issues explored as rapper shares concerning update from the hospital

Puerto Rican-American rapper and singer Arcángel gave his recent health update via a lengthy Instagram post on April 15, 2025. The 39-year-old shared that he was suffering from a heart condition and underwent surgery. The English translation of his original caption, which was written in Spanish, reads:

Ad

"I am going through and at the same time overcoming the BIGGEST test that GOD and LIFE have put me through, I have a sick and badly wounded heart that despite everything refuses to stop beating, once again the GREAT SOVEREIGN LORD gave me another chance, and this time, I do not intend to make him look bad!"

Ad

Arcángel shared that he finished his latest album during the "most difficult stage" of his recovery when his body was hurting, itching, and burning with "pain." The rapper added that he would carry the sadness in his soul for the rest of his life while continuing to love, fear, and respect God.

"I want to tell him that I am ready and more than prepared for the next challenge that he decides to put me through! In the end, it will be what he wants because here on Earth and throughout the universe he does what he wants! AMEN!" the New Yorker wrote.

Ad

The rapper announces his recent health condition. (Image via Instagram)

Arcángel concluded by addressing his fans in Guatemala and assured them that he would be performing in the country on April 19, 2025, and was permitted to do so by his cardiologist and surgeon.

Ad

The Latin music artist also mentioned he would appear at the Porto Bello fest in La Perla, Calenton, Puerto Rico, calling it a "very special place" and his "island of enchantment." Arcángel shared that at his upcoming shows, he would celebrate being "alive and stronger than ever!"

His post was accompanied by a series of images of him from the hospital bed. A few showed him with channels and a big scar on his chest, while one saw him posing with his doctor. There was also a short clip of his hospital room with a "Get well soon" balloon hanging from the ceiling.

Ad

The first image from Arcangel's recent IG post. (Image via Instagram)

Exploring Arcángel’s health issues over the years

Before his latest health update, Arcángel underwent a medical emergency in September 2019. At the time, Periodico Cubano's website reported that he suffered a pre-infarction, aka heart attack symptoms, while traveling from Miami to Orlando.

Ad

Later, in December 2020, the rapper shared that he had been "battling with a sick heart" for a year and a "supposed stain on my brain."

“Asking God every day to continue showing me the way because I am not afraid of the only insurance we have in this life, DEATH! But I wouldn't want to leave so young, either,” he wrote on Instagram back then.

Ad

Arcangel had a brain condition in 2020. (Image via Instagram)

Arcángel added:

Ad

"I dream of seeing my girl celebrating her 15th birthday, graduating from university, and if possible, walking down an aisle! My mother used to say, Son, you were, and father you will be! I want to see my children fulfilling their goals, I want my brothers and friends to achieve everything they set out to do and I want to be present!"

Ad

The post included a photo of him getting a brain MRI. It continued that Arcángel wanted to honor his mother and neighborhood and continue to be a good friend and a family man. He thanked his followers for their blessings, prayers, and best wishes back then.

During a January 2024 interview with Pop Sugar, the reggaeton artist also mentioned having mental health issues since the death of his brother, Justin Santos, in November 2021. Justin died in a car accident in San Juan.

Ad

Ad

Arcángel’s real name is Austin Agustín Santos. He was born to Dominican parents in New York but grew up in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. He has been married twice and has a son and a daughter.

Known for reggae songs such as Pa' Que la Pases Bien and Por Amar a Ciegas, he rose to fame in the USA with his 2008 album, El Fenomeno, followed by La Formula in 2012. His other albums include Feeling, Elegance, Evil in 2013, and Los Favoritos in 2015.

Ad

The former De La Ghetto band member has collaborated with Latin artists, including J Balvin, Ozuna, and Chris Jeday, on the 2017 hit single Ahora Dice, which amassed 1 billion YouTube views.

Arcángel partnered with Reggaeton legend DJ Nelson in 2007 to produce the song Virtual Girl, which was part of the latter's compilation album, Flow La Discoteka 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More