What happened to CJ Harris? Tributes pour in as American Idol contestant dies aged 31

On Sunday, January 15, American Idol contestant CJ Harris passed away at 31 in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was 31-years-old at the time of his death.
He reportedly suffered an "apparent" heart attack on Sunday night. Following the medical emergency, he was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance. Unfortunately, the singer didn't survive.
For those unaware, CJ Harris' career was propelled when he made it to the American Idol after getting rejected by multiple competitions in the past. Following which, he was became a contestant on the 13th season of the popular American singing reality show. Harris made it to the "Top 6" of the contest. After this, his debut single, In Love, was released in 2019.
In the wake of CJ Harris' untimely death, Twitteratis pay their tributes to the former American Idol contestant
After the news of Harris' sudden passing surfaced on the internet, many online users were quick to react via their social media handles. Netizens on Twitter shared their condolences by writing "RIP," while a few fans praised his work.
CJ Harris' journey as a singer began when he applied for the American Idol auditions for the second time
Born on January 28, 1991, CJ Harris hailed from Jasper, Alabama. As a self-taught singer, he auditioned for American Idol in 2010 but was unsuccessful during his first attempt. Later, he also applied for The X-Factor and The Voice but was unsuccessful.
In 2014, Harris auditioned for American Idol for the second time. He was successful this time as he appeared on the show for multiple rounds after making it to the list of Top 13 finalists. Harris revealed his previous failures and reflected upon his success during an interview after getting into the finals. He said:
"I never made it past the first round, auditioned for The X-Factor. I auditioned for The Voice and I never got through, and it hurt me. It really did. So I went back home and that’s what made me stop playing in bars. I wanted to get it together and find out who I am."
During the interview, the artist also revealed how he stumbled upon another chance to enter American Idol and seized the opportunity by going for the same. At 23, CJ got a green signal from the judges as he made it to the "Top 6" contestants.
Reportedly, Harris knew how to play the piano and was influenced by Usher and Keith Sweat. His first and only single, In Love, was released in 2019. However, CJ's future plans remain undisclosed post his sudden death.
At the time of his death, CJ Harris' marital or relationship status was still unknown to the public as the artist never shared the same via any platform. Although he once posted a picture with two children on Instagram, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.