What happened to CJ Harris? Tributes pour in as American Idol contestant dies aged 31

On Sunday, January 15, American Idol contestant CJ Harris passed away at 31 in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was 31-years-old at the time of his death.

He reportedly suffered an "apparent" heart attack on Sunday night. Following the medical emergency, he was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance. Unfortunately, the singer didn't survive.

For those unaware, CJ Harris' career was propelled when he made it to the American Idol after getting rejected by multiple competitions in the past. Following which, he was became a contestant on the 13th season of the popular American singing reality show. Harris made it to the "Top 6" of the contest. After this, his debut single, In Love, was released in 2019.

In the wake of CJ Harris' untimely death, Twitteratis pay their tributes to the former American Idol contestant

After the news of Harris' sudden passing surfaced on the internet, many online users were quick to react via their social media handles. Netizens on Twitter shared their condolences by writing "RIP," while a few fans praised his work.

GodsNode @GodsNode RIP to CJ Harris. This very young man from American Idol Season 13 died 13 days before his birthday and on the same day American Idol season 13 premiered 9 years ago, 1/15. RIP to CJ Harris. This very young man from American Idol Season 13 died 13 days before his birthday and on the same day American Idol season 13 premiered 9 years ago, 1/15. https://t.co/OOJZGEgGNU

I used to be cool @Longstemmed21

A former American Idol contestant has passed. Rest In Peace CJ Harris. My condolences to all who knew and love you. Godspeed A former American Idol contestant has passed. Rest In Peace CJ Harris. My condolences to all who knew and love you. Godspeed 😞 A former American Idol contestant has passed. Rest In Peace CJ Harris. My condolences to all who knew and love you. Godspeed 🙏😞 https://t.co/gOI2LLUBH9

Carolyn Hilley @carolyn_hilley I wish CJ Harris could have achieved his dream of a successful music career. RIP CJ I wish CJ Harris could have achieved his dream of a successful music career. RIP CJ

KingBre💋 @she2dope__ @ModelGirlGang Mannnn this hit a little different today. RIP CJ 🥺🥺 @ModelGirlGang Mannnn this hit a little different today. RIP CJ 🥺🥺

Black Gems @ModelGirlGang @she2dope__ Bre you just told me CJ Harris is dead as in AMERICAN IDOL CJ … the boy who sung this song with us in HS??? Cj??????????? @she2dope__ Bre you just told me CJ Harris is dead as in AMERICAN IDOL CJ … the boy who sung this song with us in HS??? Cj???????????💔💔💔💔💔

Joanne Geddes @JoanneGeddes9 CJ HARRIS DEAD Another young and otherwise healthy person has died suddenly from a heart attack. This time, popular American Idol contestant CJ Harris has died at just 31 years of age. CJ HARRIS DEAD Another young and otherwise healthy person has died suddenly from a heart attack. This time, popular American Idol contestant CJ Harris has died at just 31 years of age.

Mary Kurek @Angelpenguin441 Former American Idol contestant, CJ Harris, has died from apparent heart attack. He was 31. RIP. Former American Idol contestant, CJ Harris, has died from apparent heart attack. He was 31. RIP.

∼Marietta @iMariettaDavis

A family member tells us CJ suffered an apparent heart attack Sunday night in Jasper, Alabama ... he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but didn't make it.

Sending prayers. 🏻

#heartattack #RIP #CJHarris American Idol star CJ Harris (31) has died of a heart attack.A family member tells us CJ suffered an apparent heart attack Sunday night in Jasper, Alabama ... he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but didn't make it.Sending prayers. American Idol star CJ Harris (31) has died of a heart attack.A family member tells us CJ suffered an apparent heart attack Sunday night in Jasper, Alabama ... he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but didn't make it.Sending prayers. 🙏🏻#heartattack #RIP #CJHarris https://t.co/rHplpHaMhI

Lakeside Homo @LakesideHomo CJ Harris is from near where I grew up. His family reports he died last night from a heart attack. Such sad news. CJ Harris is from near where I grew up. His family reports he died last night from a heart attack. Such sad news. https://t.co/6SCWcBQfHu

Harris' sudden death also sparked conspiracy and speculations among anti-vax social media users, as many tweeted:

Clown World @CL0WN_W0RLD CJ Harris heart attack in early 30s but hey get that 6th booster CJ Harris heart attack in early 30s but hey get that 6th booster https://t.co/22SQWP1iJh

KDH @KellyHarrelson5 Was It the Jabs? 31-Year-Old American Idol Star CJ Harris Dies of Heart Attack Was It the Jabs? 31-Year-Old American Idol Star CJ Harris Dies of Heart Attack https://t.co/DLhHgdlbC8

The General @GeneralMCNews



Totally normal for a 31 year old.



#vaccines #VaccineDeaths American Idol star CJ Harris dead at 31 after suffering ‘apparent heart attack’Totally normal for a 31 year old. American Idol star CJ Harris dead at 31 after suffering ‘apparent heart attack’Totally normal for a 31 year old.#vaccines #VaccineDeaths https://t.co/O8QK7M0AJV

Guy Armour @GuyArmour Lisa Marie @Lisamarie1577 CJ Harris, 31, A former American Idol contestant in 2014 who made it to the top 6, suffered an apparent heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Must be climate change 🙄 CJ Harris, 31, A former American Idol contestant in 2014 who made it to the top 6, suffered an apparent heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Must be climate change 🙄 https://t.co/SQl57xLfYw I wish people would wake up to what's occurring. twitter.com/Lisamarie1577/… I wish people would wake up to what's occurring. twitter.com/Lisamarie1577/…

Christine Oshidar @ChridtineOshid1 Two more fall.

Victoria Lee age 18, CJ Harris age 31

Heart failure, come on people wake up we need to scream and DEMAND answers, MAYBE WE CAN SAVE OTHER LIVES. People we love . Two more fall. Victoria Lee age 18, CJ Harris age 31Heart failure, come on people wake up we need to scream and DEMAND answers, MAYBE WE CAN SAVE OTHER LIVES. People we love .

EFF_G @eff_g90 Lisa Marie @Lisamarie1577 CJ Harris, 31, A former American Idol contestant in 2014 who made it to the top 6, suffered an apparent heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Must be climate change 🙄 CJ Harris, 31, A former American Idol contestant in 2014 who made it to the top 6, suffered an apparent heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Must be climate change 🙄 https://t.co/SQl57xLfYw Something weird is going on I’m telling you. twitter.com/lisamarie1577/… Something weird is going on I’m telling you. twitter.com/lisamarie1577/…

CJ Harris' journey as a singer began when he applied for the American Idol auditions for the second time

Born on January 28, 1991, CJ Harris hailed from Jasper, Alabama. As a self-taught singer, he auditioned for American Idol in 2010 but was unsuccessful during his first attempt. Later, he also applied for The X-Factor and The Voice but was unsuccessful.

In 2014, Harris auditioned for American Idol for the second time. He was successful this time as he appeared on the show for multiple rounds after making it to the list of Top 13 finalists. Harris revealed his previous failures and reflected upon his success during an interview after getting into the finals. He said:

"I never made it past the first round, auditioned for The X-Factor. I auditioned for The Voice and I never got through, and it hurt me. It really did. So I went back home and that’s what made me stop playing in bars. I wanted to get it together and find out who I am."

During the interview, the artist also revealed how he stumbled upon another chance to enter American Idol and seized the opportunity by going for the same. At 23, CJ got a green signal from the judges as he made it to the "Top 6" contestants.

Reportedly, Harris knew how to play the piano and was influenced by Usher and Keith Sweat. His first and only single, In Love, was released in 2019. However, CJ's future plans remain undisclosed post his sudden death.

At the time of his death, CJ Harris' marital or relationship status was still unknown to the public as the artist never shared the same via any platform. Although he once posted a picture with two children on Instagram, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Poll : 0 votes