What happened to Clint Boone? Tributes pour in as Tulsa meteorologist passes away

KOTV meteorologist Clint Boone recently passed away on February 6. FTVLive confirmed the news first with a tweet from Mike Collier, chief meteorologist at KJRH, Clint’s former station. The tweet read:
“Just heartbroken. My best friend, Clint Boone passed away today. Please pray for him family and his TV family at @NewsOn6 and @KJRH2HD.”
Cori Duke, a morning anchor for News 2 Oklahoma, also paid tribute to Clint, saying she was gutted over the passing of her friend.
Clint joined the News On 6 team last month alongside meteorologist Megan Gold on January 3 during Mondays at 4 news. Boone was charged with providing Oklahomans with weekend and evening weather forecasts.
News On 6 meteorologist Travis Meyer introduced Boone and Gold on social media, while relaying that Megan would appear on Saturday and Sunday morning while Clint would appear on Saturday and Sunday evening.
Clint Boone’s cause of death and career explored
Clint Boone’s death was confirmed by his daughter Emily through Facebook on February 6. She shared a few pictures of her father with his grandchildren, alongside old family photos, and said,
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our daddy this evening. Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this hard time. I love you and miss you so much daddy.”
His cause of death has not yet been revealed and his family members have not yet commented on anything as well. Boone’s family also shared messages following the news of his death a few hours after his weekly Sunday evening forecast.
Clint began covering the weather in 1995, and his LinkedIn profile states that he worked at Tulsa in 2011. Meanwhile, his profile on the News On 6 website says his first internship was with their station.
He also updated his LinkedIn profile while starting work at News On 6, expressing his excitement at being hired.
Clint received his broadcast journalism degree from a university in Oklahoma and a master’s degree in meteorology from Denver’s Metro State University. He then acquired his bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Mississippi State University and previously worked at television stations in Kansas, Tennessee, and Arkansas.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Although Clint Boone did not have a Wikipedia page like other popular personalities, his name was familiar to everyone as he used to appear on News On 6. The public expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death:
Clint is survived by his mother Anita, father David, son Hunter, daughter Emily, and two grandchildren.
