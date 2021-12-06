Who is Diana Diaz? Scott Disick spotted with former news anchor at Art Basel party

Scott Disick has been rumored to have been on dates with multiple women following former partner Khloe Kardashian’s engagement with Travis Barker in October 2021. The 38-year-old TV personality had been linked with 20-year-old model and actor Amelia Hamlin before splitting with her in September 2021.

Following his separation from Hamlin, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick was reportedly dating another 20-year-old model and influencer, Elizabeth Grace Lindley. In late October, the two were spotted outside the Hyde Sunset nightclub in West Hollywood.

Scott Disick was again spotted with Brooklyn Beckham’s ex, Hana Cross, at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, in early November. Most recently, Disick was reportedly spotted with former Miami news anchor Diana Diaz on December 5, at a Alec Monopoly's Art Basel party. However, no romantic involvement is suspected between the two.

What is known about Diana Diaz, the former news anchor spotted with Scott Disick in Miami?

Diana Diaz is a journalist and former news anchor who worked at Miami’s WSVN Channel 7. She is the co-anchor of shows like Deco Driver, which features entertainment news and pop-culture gossip while also presenting the early morning headlines with their ‘Today in Florida’ segment.

The former anchor was reportedly born in Nicaragua in Central America in the mid to late 1980s, putting her age in the ballpark of early to mid-30s. Diana Diaz reportedly grew up in Florida, where she currently works.

The Florida-based journalist worked with WSVN for 23 years and left on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The reason for her exiting WSVN is her startup, MSP Recovery. Her company deals with healthcare reimbursement systems. They define themselves as:

“Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader...with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties.”

Diana Diaz has worked with the firm for seven years, and thus, finally, she is joining MSP Recovery as the Chief Communications Officer. The firm is also set to merge with Lionheart Acquisition Corp II, which would churn in a combined value of $33 billion, making it the second biggest SPAC merger.

Why is there likely to be no romantic connection between Scott Disick and Diana Diaz?

As per her own post on Facebook in September, Diana Diaz is married to someone named David. The couple also share three children: Gabby, Don and Daniella. She showcased her gratitude towards her family. While announcing her new position, she wrote:

“Thank you to my amazing husband, David, who I could not have done this without, my kiddos-Gabby, Don and Daniella, for the pep talks and hugs, and my mom for the constant prayer, always reminding me…all things are possible with God!”

This insinuates that Scott Disick might still be involved with Hana Cross or not be currently involved with anyone.

