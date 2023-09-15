What happened to Conor Vislay? TikTok star Paige Gallagher aka PGally's boyfriend passes away

TikTok star Paige Gallagher is mourning the loss of her boyfriend Conor Vislay. The comedian took to social media to share the tragic announcement. Many shared their condolences with the internet personality as she paid tribute to her partner.

Unexpectedly, Paige Gallagher, who is also called PGally on TikTok, took to the video-sharing platform and shocked fans by posting a “get ready with me” video for Vislay’s funeral on 13 September 2023. The internet personality acknowledged that the concept was peculiar but also warned followers that nobody should judge her as everyone grieves differently.

The video had amassed over seven million views and nearly a million likes, with the comment section filled with messages of support.

In late August, the 28-year-old also took to Instagram and shared a loving tribute to her late boyfriend. She attached a carousel of photos and videos of them together and wrote in the caption:

“Sweet, sweet Conor. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have known you. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever posted and I’m struggling to find the words. You made me feel like I could do anything. It was like a superpower of yours; making people feel unstoppable. The joy you radiated was unmatched and I’m forever grateful to have experienced you. You’re the best person I’ve ever known.”

Paige Gallagher ended the tribute by thanking her “best friend,” “soulmate,” and the “love” of her “life.” She also added:

“I love you, I miss you, I love you. Rest easy.”

What happened to Paige Gallagher’s boyfriend Conor Vislay?

A news outlet reported that Conor Vislay died in a Metrolink commuter train accident at the Golden Triangle Road and Ruether Avenue intersection. The youngster, who was just 24 years old, was hit by a train and succumbed to injuries. The details of the accident remain unclear at the time of writing this article.

Followers of Gallagher took to social media to share their condolences with the TikToker. A few messages read:

Netizens share their condolences following Conor Vislay’s death (Image via paigeagallagher/Instagram)

Apart from her online content, Paige Gallagher has also acted on screen in shows like Never and Again, Adulting, Temporary, and Like a Virus. She also received writing credits for the 2021 movie Garthwaite: A Film by Ben Kurs.

Gallagher studied at AMDA College and also graduated from the Conservatory of the Performing Arts.

She is based in La Verne, California. The internet personality has amassed over 73K followers on Instagram.