What happened to Courtney Spraggins? Former Alabama cop David McCoy indicted for the murder of pregnant girlfriend

Former Alabama cop David McCoy has been indicted for the murder of his 26-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins. McCoy reportedly shot Spraggins in the head and then told 911 dispatchers that she had committed suicide.

David McCoy was charged with three counts of capital murder on March 24. Charges include killing a person inside a car, a mother and her unborn child, and a person under the age of 14 (unborn child).

On January 7, 2022, the accused, David McCoy, shot the victim, Courtney Spraggins, in the head while she was inside a car parked outside the Weston Ranch Apartment in Huntsville, Alabama.

MChheda @MC_IBTimesSG #crime



ibtimes.sg/ex-alabama-cop… David McCoy is charged with fatally shooting Courtney Spraggins on Jan 7, 2022 and then telling the 911 dispatcher that she committed suicide. She was seven months pregnant with his child at the time of the shooting. #Alabama David McCoy is charged with fatally shooting Courtney Spraggins on Jan 7, 2022 and then telling the 911 dispatcher that she committed suicide. She was seven months pregnant with his child at the time of the shooting. #Alabama #crime ibtimes.sg/ex-alabama-cop…

Reportedly, the former Alabama cop, also an ex-Marine, was off-duty at the time of the shooting. He also occasionally provided security for the buildings.

"She was seven months pregnant," said Courtney Spraggins' family following her murder

The 29-year-old former cop has been charged with the murder of his 26-year-old girlfriend outside his Weston Ranch apartment complex. According to the victim's family, Spraggins was seven months pregnant with McCoy's child at the time.

According to testimony during McCoy’s preliminary hearing, Courtney Spraggins came to the apartment because she wanted to move in with McCoy. However, he was living with another woman named Abigail, who was also his fiancée.

AtlPartyCrasher @AtlPartyCrasher lawandcrime.com

Fired police officer indicted for Fired police officer indicted for #murder of #pregnant , long-distance girlfriend he met on #Tinder . David McCoy indicted in Courtney Spraggins murder (Published Apr 3rd, 2023) lawandcrime.com/crime/fired-po… lawandcrime.comFired police officer indicted for #murder of #pregnant, long-distance girlfriend he met on #Tinder. David McCoy indicted in Courtney Spraggins murder (Published Apr 3rd, 2023) lawandcrime.com/crime/fired-po…

In her testimony, special agent Brittney Hayes of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, David McCoy, and Courtney Spraggins met on a dating app. Hayes further stated that from mid-August through January, Spraggins would travel to Huntsville from North Carolina to visit the accused. He would even send money to her so she could stay at a hotel.

Later that year, in December, Spraggins quit her job and arrived in Huntsville to live with McCoy, but he told her that he "needed more time."

But then McCoy told Spraggins to come back and he would take care of her. She then arrived in Huntsville approximately a month later, on January 7.

McCoy told investigators he didn't know Spraggins

When investigators arrived at the scene of the crime, they found a pregnant Courtney Spraggins shot in the head in the driver’s seat of the car. When questioned, McCoy told the responding officers, "I think I’ve seen her once," and it seemed like Spraggins had committed suicide. While speaking to other investigators, McCoy said he did not know Spraggins.

Spraggins was seven months pregnant at the time (Image via GoFundMe)

However, responding officers found a picture of McCoy in the visor of Spraggins’ car and brought him in for questioning. After five hours of interrogation, McCoy admitted to killing Spraggins, Hayes stated in his testimony.

Authorities also found mail addressed to Spraggins and ultrasound pictures in McCoy’s patrol vehicle. McCoy’s fiancée, Abigail was also questioned about the incident. She even brought up the event in December when someone by the name of "Courtney" started blowing up McCoy's phone.

According to special agent Hayes, McCoy said that he felt threatened by Spraggins as she could sabotage his life, one in which he wanted to marry his fiancée Abigail in April.

McCoy tested positive for gunshot residue. Investigators also found the gun used to commit the crime, and it was not his service weapon. They discovered Spraggins' locked phone inside a closet in McCoy's Weston Ranch apartment.

Hayes described a text message between McCoy and Spraggins. When the victim asked McCoy what she should do after he refused to take her in, he responded, "A bullet to the head sounds good to me."

McCoy felt Spraggins was a threat to his life with Abigail (Image via Facebook)

Madison County Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann stated that the DA’s office is seeking the death penalty against the accused and would likely file two additional capital charges against him.

Poll : 0 votes