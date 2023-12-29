What happened to Doreen Mantle? All to know about Father Brown star

Doreen June Mantle, the esteemed South African-born British actress who portrayed Miss Tibby in the iconic BBC series Father Brown, passed away on August 9, 2023, at the age of 97.

Doreen Mantle, born on June 22, 1926, left an indelible mark on British television and stage, captivating audiences with her versatile performances. She’s most recognized for playing Jean Warboys in the BBC's comedy series One Foot in the Grave.

Beyond the small screen, Mantle graced the stage with notable achievements. Her role in Death of a Salesman at the National Theatre earned her an Olivier Award in 1979 for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, showcasing her prowess in both television and theater.

Who did Doreen Mantle play in Father Brown?

In the BBC detective series Father Brown, Mantle portrayed the character Miss Tibby in 2018. Her appearance in episode 63 showcased her versatility as an actress, leaving a lasting impression on the show's dedicated audience.

How did Doreen Mantle die? Cause of death explored

Doreen Mantle passed away peacefully at her home in London on August 9, 2023, at the age of 97. The cause of her death was attributed to natural causes. Doreen Mantle's agent, in a statement, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, stating,

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client and much-loved stage, screen, and radio actress Doreen Mantle, aged 97."

Mantle's television career spanned several decades, showcasing her talent in a myriad of series, including The Duchess of Duke Street, Casualty, Doctors, Coronation Street, and Jonathan Creek. Her portrayal of the lovable lollipop lady, Queenie, in Jam & Jerusalem endeared her to audiences from 2006 to 2009.

Who did Doreen Mantle play in Coronation Street and One Foot in the Grave?

In the iconic ITV soap opera Coronation Street, Mantle played the character Joy Fishwick from 2010 to 2011. Joy Fishwick, the mother of Colin Fishwick, became entangled in a gripping storyline involving identity fraud perpetrated by John Stape.

Mantle's portrayal added depth to the dramatic narrative of Coronation Street, showcasing her ability to navigate complex and emotionally charged roles. Doreen Mantle's impact extended to the BBC comedy series One Foot in the Grave, where she brought to life the character Jean Warboys.

As the annoying friend of Victor Meldrew's wife, Mantle added a unique charm to the show, becoming a memorable part of the series from 1990 to 2000. Her comedic timing and ability to portray diverse characters contributed to the enduring success of One Foot in the Grave.

Father Brown

Father Brown is a British detective TV series starring Mark Williams as the crime-solving Roman Catholic priest. Launched in 2013, the show is based on G. K. Chesterton's Father Brown stories.

Doreen Mantle, known for her role as Miss Tibby, appeared in the series in 2018. Father Brown season 11, confirmed by the BBC in April 2023, is scheduled for early 2024. Set in the early 1950s England, in the fictional village of Kembleford, the series follows Father Brown, a World War I veteran, as he solves murder cases involving parishioners, peculiar circumstances, or direct requests for assistance.

The post-World War II backdrop, rationing, and societal norms of the time contribute to the show's unique atmosphere. Viewers can watch the series on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.