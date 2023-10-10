What happened with Frank Biden? GuysWithiPhones leaked selfie controversy explained

President Joe Biden’s younger brother Frank Biden, who is a legal advisor by profession, recently made headlines after his n*ked selfie went viral on social media platforms. Frank Biden may be seen in the photo looking toned and tanned while only sporting a baseball cap and glasses.

As per Queerty, the racy photo was first posted on the NSFW photo blog and dating site called GuysWithiPhones. The site is popular among the gay community and contains both clothed and unclothed selfies of men captured on their iPhones.

So far, it remains unclear who dug up the controversial photo of Frank from GuysWithiPhones and put it on social media. However, rumor has it that it was the right-wing non-profit called Marco Polo who resurfaced it online.

Frank Biden’s NSFW GuysWithiPhones leaked selfie was clicked in 2018

Now 69 years old, Joe Biden’s younger brother Frank Biden’s NSFW selfie leaked from the gay photo blog GuysWithiPhones was clicked and uploaded there in May 2018, when he was 64, as reported by Daily Mail.

As per the statement of an insider source to Frank Biden to Daily Mail, the racy image has been on the site since then but was never found anywhere else. However, now in the wake of the 2024 presidential election, it has resurfaced on other social media platforms especially X reportedly by Marco Polo, a right-wing nonprofit, which is focused on digging up facts about the alleged corruption within the Biden family.

Daily Mail reported that the intent behind leaking Frank Biden’s NSFW photo posing n*de, was raising “the prospect of blackmail of the First Family – a potent national security threat.” However, interestingly, at the time of writing, there is no evidence that the photo is being used to bring down Joe Biden’s administration, but has only garnered traction among the online gay community.

What’s even more intriguing is that initially, there was confusion about whether or not the person in the NSFW picture was indeed Frank Biden or not. However, as per Radar Online, Frank confirmed to Daily Mail that it was indeed him in the bathroom selfie, however, he denied uploading it himself. There’s also a watermark visible underneath the photo, further proving his admission.

“I’ve absolutely no comment. I couldn't care less. I haven’t even looked at it. They must have hacked my phone.”

Frank further added how his revealing picture is a matter between him and his live-in partner Mindy Ward. He remarked whoever reshared his racy image as “cretins” and even called them out for trying to ruin the reputation of a nearly 70-year-old man.

Meanwhile, as per Times Now, in 2018 Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden also came under scrutiny when many explicit photos of him were leaked online, and were allegedly clicked between 2008 and 2018.

For those uninitiated, Frank Biden is a senior advisor for a Florida-based law firm called Berman Law Group. However, he is not an attorney. In the past, he has worked as the Director of Legislative and Congressional Affairs during Bill Clinton’s administration. Later, he was also involved in the presidential election campaign of his brother and current President Joe Biden.

As per the law firm’s official website, the younger Biden also serves as the director of a Central-America-based philanthropy organization that helps provide pediatric AIDS relief and scholarships to the underprivileged and builds infrastructure for them. He has also been a Member of the Board of Advisors at EXO U Inc. since 2014.