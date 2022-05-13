What happened to Genevieve Nnaji? Nollywood actress returns to Instagram amid mental illness rumors

After recently deleting all of her Instagram posts, Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji has returned to the social media platform with a video post. On Wednesday, May 11, Nnaji uploaded a video of her painting on a canvas to subtly address the rumors concerning her alleged mental illness.
In the video, which has since been deleted or made private, the caption read, “#mindfulness.” This was a possible reference to the recent claims by the local media about her alleged hospitalization due to a mental illness.
As per the rumored reports, the actress had been admitted to a US-based hospital. The rumor spread like wildfire with Nnaji deleting her Instagram posts. Her sudden disappearance sparked concern amongst her 8.5 million followers.
Genevieve Nnaji’s mental illness rumor
Initial reports of the 43-year-old Nigeria native suffering from a mental illness seem to have spread after entertainment blogger Stella Dimokokorkus shared the news on Instagram. On Tuesday, May 10, the blogger insinuated that Genevieve Nnaji was down owing to a mental illness. In the caption of the post, Dimokokorkus wrote:
“I have been in the know of the medical condition that she is going through but decided to let it go untill [sic] she’s better.”
However, she later edited the caption and called out a US-based nurse who allegedly leaked the information about Nnaji’s illness along with the rumor that the actress consumed drugs which led to the situation.
Emeka Rollas, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, told the News Agency of Nigeria that he would be reaching out to Genevieve Nnaji amid the mental illness rumors.
The video shared by Nnaji on May 11 thus played an important role in fortifying that the Lionheart (2018) actress was feeling fine. The video showed her engaged in an intellectual activity like painting, which is known to boost cognitive skills and memory development. As per research from the Research Center for Arts and Culture (RCAC) at the National Center for Creative Aging (NCCA) in New York, artists are often less depressed than the general public.
However, the video might not be recent, as pointed out by many followers. In that case, we are still in the dark about Nnaji's health.
Fans reacted with concern when Genevieve Nnaji deleted her Instagram posts
Following the actress’ decision to delete all of her Instagram posts, legions of her fans took to social media to express their concern amid the rumor of mental illness. Numerous tweets wished for her well-being, while some were confused about the random rumors.
As of now, no verifiable report has confirmed the claims of the rumors regarding the actress. Thus, it is unclear if Nnaji is actually suffering from any mental illness.
What is Genevieve Nnaji famous for?
Nnaji forayed into the Nigerian film industry at the age of nineteen, but she actually began her acting career at the age of eight,. Her debut film was Most Wanted (1998), following which the actress has worked on 144 projects. The actress also won an Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for her role in Road to Yesterday (2015). Nnaji last appeared in the TV mini-series FELA! Ten-Twenty in 2021.