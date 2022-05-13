What happened to Genevieve Nnaji? Nollywood actress returns to Instagram amid mental illness rumors

After recently deleting all of her Instagram posts, Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji has returned to the social media platform with a video post. On Wednesday, May 11, Nnaji uploaded a video of her painting on a canvas to subtly address the rumors concerning her alleged mental illness.

In the video, which has since been deleted or made private, the caption read, “#mindfulness.” This was a possible reference to the recent claims by the local media about her alleged hospitalization due to a mental illness.

Naija @Naija_PR Genevieve Nnaji has deleted all her Instagram posts Genevieve Nnaji has deleted all her Instagram posts https://t.co/EM67XX1JU6

As per the rumored reports, the actress had been admitted to a US-based hospital. The rumor spread like wildfire with Nnaji deleting her Instagram posts. Her sudden disappearance sparked concern amongst her 8.5 million followers.

Genevieve Nnaji’s mental illness rumor

Initial reports of the 43-year-old Nigeria native suffering from a mental illness seem to have spread after entertainment blogger Stella Dimokokorkus shared the news on Instagram. On Tuesday, May 10, the blogger insinuated that Genevieve Nnaji was down owing to a mental illness. In the caption of the post, Dimokokorkus wrote:

“I have been in the know of the medical condition that she is going through but decided to let it go untill [sic] she’s better.”

However, she later edited the caption and called out a US-based nurse who allegedly leaked the information about Nnaji’s illness along with the rumor that the actress consumed drugs which led to the situation.

Emeka Rollas, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, told the News Agency of Nigeria that he would be reaching out to Genevieve Nnaji amid the mental illness rumors.

The video shared by Nnaji on May 11 thus played an important role in fortifying that the Lionheart (2018) actress was feeling fine. The video showed her engaged in an intellectual activity like painting, which is known to boost cognitive skills and memory development. As per research from the Research Center for Arts and Culture (RCAC) at the National Center for Creative Aging (NCCA) in New York, artists are often less depressed than the general public.

However, the video might not be recent, as pointed out by many followers. In that case, we are still in the dark about Nnaji's health.

Fans reacted with concern when Genevieve Nnaji deleted her Instagram posts

Following the actress’ decision to delete all of her Instagram posts, legions of her fans took to social media to express their concern amid the rumor of mental illness. Numerous tweets wished for her well-being, while some were confused about the random rumors.

DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 @drpenking Genevieve Nnaji has deleted all her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone. This is unusual.

Someone should please check on her. No one is above mental breakdown Genevieve Nnaji has deleted all her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone. This is unusual. Someone should please check on her. No one is above mental breakdown

Abel @abelpter Genevieve Nnaji Deletes all her Instagram photos and Videos, like everything. I hope she's ok and everything is ok well with her. Like deleting all her memories over the years, post of some of her milestones and achievements on social media all those memories deleted. Wow Genevieve Nnaji Deletes all her Instagram photos and Videos, like everything. I hope she's ok and everything is ok well with her. Like deleting all her memories over the years, post of some of her milestones and achievements on social media all those memories deleted. Wow 😮 https://t.co/sNFdyRKctr

NurseBella @Bella__Bassey @Naija_PR I think she may be depressed @Naija_PR I think she may be depressed

Sandra Ortserga @SandraOrtserga @MobilePunch Everything about that video is suspicious. Her look, the length of it, it's just wired especially coming after such a rumour. But If she is truly unwell, I pray she recovers smoothly. If she isn't ihope she gets a good laugh out of all this. God's speed darling @MobilePunch Everything about that video is suspicious. Her look, the length of it, it's just wired especially coming after such a rumour. But If she is truly unwell, I pray she recovers smoothly. If she isn't ihope she gets a good laugh out of all this. God's speed darling 🙏

Rafael Nwazulu @RNwazulu @MobilePunch It can't be true I m talking about the health issues I have read many stories believing in it but later discovered is false since then I don't jump in conclusion easy @MobilePunch It can't be true I m talking about the health issues I have read many stories believing in it but later discovered is false since then I don't jump in conclusion easy

Donna Shashi Mao @donnashashimao



People need to know when to let others and their news be, especially when it may involve mental health.



Be kind @MobilePunch If the rumour about Genevieve Nnaji's mental health condition is in anyway true, the important thing is that she is getting necessary healthcare help and treatment.People need to know when to let others and their news be, especially when it may involve mental health.Be kind @MobilePunch If the rumour about Genevieve Nnaji's mental health condition is in anyway true, the important thing is that she is getting necessary healthcare help and treatment. People need to know when to let others and their news be, especially when it may involve mental health. Be kind

As of now, no verifiable report has confirmed the claims of the rumors regarding the actress. Thus, it is unclear if Nnaji is actually suffering from any mental illness.

What is Genevieve Nnaji famous for?

Nnaji forayed into the Nigerian film industry at the age of nineteen, but she actually began her acting career at the age of eight,. Her debut film was Most Wanted (1998), following which the actress has worked on 144 projects. The actress also won an Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for her role in Road to Yesterday (2015). Nnaji last appeared in the TV mini-series FELA! Ten-Twenty in 2021.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee