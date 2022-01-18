Aliko Dangote net worth: Nigerian business magnate's fortune explored as DJ Cuppy refutes Kanye West's 'richest black man in the world' statement

Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, has stated that her godfather Aliko Dangote is the richest black man in the world.

She shared a tweet on January 16 where she disapproved of the claims of rapper Kanye West, who said he was the richest black man alive.

Her tweet says:

Cuppy @cuppymusic



I am a HUGE @KanyeWest fan

However with ALL due respect, I feel the need to remind him that he is not the “richest black man” -it is in fact my Godfather



Just clearing the air with Random, I know…I am a HUGE @KanyeWest fanHowever with ALL due respect, I feel the need to remind him that he is not the “richest black man” -it is in fact my Godfather @AlikoDangote Just clearing the air with #Facts Random, I know…I am a HUGE @KanyeWest fan 🔵However with ALL due respect, I feel the need to remind him that he is not the “richest black man” -it is in fact my Godfather @AlikoDangote. Just clearing the air with #Facts 🖌

Florence’s latest tweet could be related to Kanye’s recent declaration that he is the richest black man in the world.

Apart from Cuppy, Forbes also called West’s claims invalid. Forbes revealed that Aliko Dangote is the richest black man globally with a net worth of around $13.5 billion.

Aliko Dangote is worth billions

The Kano, Nigeria native, is the chairman and CEO of Dangote Group, a Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate.

According to Investopedia.com, the 64-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $12.1 billion. Aliko Dangote's primary source of income is his company, Dangote Cement, although he began his business empire by selling items like sugar, salt, and flour.

He grew up in a rich family, but was entrepreneurial from a young age and started his first business by taking a loan from his uncle.

Aliko Dangote’s business interests revolve around several industries like oil and gas, consumer goods, and manufacturing. However, his company covers the majority of the conglomerate’s revenue and Dangote owns 85% of it.

Forbes mentions that the subsidiary produces almost 45.6 million metric tons of cement every year and is active in 10 African countries.

Aliko Dangote is the owner of the world’s third-largest sugar refinery. Dangote Cement Group reported quarterly revenue of around 332.7 billion Nigerian nairas.

Net worth increases to $20.1 billion

Bloomberg Billionaires Index stated that Aliko Dangote's wealth increased by $2.3 billion, swelling his net worth to $20.1 billion in December 2021. The highest wealth he earned according to the index was $26.7 billion in 2014.

cruzzy @cruzzyofficial1 @Opeyemi_Nitemi @cuppymusic @kanyewest @AlikoDangote is the richest man in Africa not a black man? is his net worth not higher than kanye west's net worth? how una take pass waec sef? @Opeyemi_Nitemi @cuppymusic @kanyewest @AlikoDangote is the richest man in Africa not a black man? is his net worth not higher than kanye west's net worth? how una take pass waec sef?

Aliko holds a certain amount of direct and indirect shareholdings in the cement company. Nairametrics says that the 14.33% increase in the share price from year to date pegs his worth by shares to N4.10 trillion, earning profits of almost N514.18 billion.

Aliko Dangote is currently focused on building a $19 billion refinery. He has said that he would like to take over Arsenal Football Club after its completion. The refinery has a daily capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, which will meet Nigeria’s everyday fuel demand.

Aliko also began exporting fertilizer to U.S. and Brazil after the completion of a plant with the ability to produce 3 million tons of urea and ammonia per year.

Kanye West calls himself “the richest black man in the world”

Kanye West’s relationship with Kim Kardashian gained a significant amount of popularity among the public.

Kanye West called himself the richest black man in the world (Image via Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

West and Kardashian’s relationship took a worse turn during the 2020 presidential election. Reports then claimed that Kim was done with him and wanted a divorce.

It was reported in February 2021 that the couple was heading for a divorce and the problems between them were visible at the time.

While speaking to Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked recently, the popular artist revealed an incident as he tried to enter Kim’s house. He also accused Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

West revealed during the interview that security stopped him at the gate from entering Kardashian’s house. Ye said:

“My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined. And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The 44-year-old said that he asked his cousin to talk with Kim about security coming between him and his children. He also mentioned asking his cousin to talk about his daughter’s TikTok live incident, saying that his children won’t be on TikTok without his permission.

Edited by R. Elahi