What happened at Hillcrest High School? Alleged antisemitic controversy explored as NYC Mayor Eric Adams condemns demonstration

Students at the Hillcrest High School in New York created a ruckus in the hallways of the school as many protested over the fact that one teacher had attended the pro-Israel protest in the city. As the situation became unmanageable for the school staff, the New York Police Department had to intervene and more than 20 officers came rushing to handle the situation.

As per NYPD, the incident in Hillcrest High School took place on Monday, November 20, 2023. The authorities claimed that seeing the mob of students, the teacher was forced to hide in the office to protect herself while the students tried to barge in. The chaos also forced the school authorities to shut down Hillcrest High School for two hours.

As the news about the incident reached NYC Mayor Eric Adams, he condemned the act and said:

“The vile show of antisemitism at Hillcrest High School was motivated by ignorance-fueled hatred, plain and simple, and it will not be tolerated in any of our schools, let alone anywhere else in our city.”

The fiasco started after many students created a group chat and decided to “expose the teacher by starting a riot. A senior at Hillcrest High School reported how several students stormed into the hallways, chanting slogans and jumping with Palestine flags and several banners.

“No one should ever feel unsafe at school”: Hillcrest High School teacher reacts to the student demonstration after she participated in a pro-Israel rally

After many students learned through social media about a teacher at Hillcrest High School participating in a pro-Israel rally, they barged into the hallways and created a ruckus by demanding that the teacher should be fired for the same. Ultimately, the NYPD had to be called to settle the situation.

The authorities claimed that the students were so infuriated that the teacher had to be forced to take shelter inside the office to protect herself. However, after the matter settled, the teacher spoke up on the fiasco and said:

“No one should ever feel unsafe at school- students and teachers alike. I have worked hard to be supportive of our entire student body and an advocate for our community, and was shaken to my core by the calls to violence against me that occurred online and outside my classroom last week.”

She then talked about creating a “safe learning community” and said:

“It’s my hope that in the days ahead we can find a way to have meaningful discussions about challenging topics with respect for each other’s diverse perspectives and shared humanity. Unless we can learn to see each other as people we will never be able to create a safe learning community.”

On the other hand, as the Mayor condemned the act, the City Councilman, James Gennaro, also talked about the riot inside the Hillcrest High School and said:

"Whether it was one student or multiple students who did or said something, whatever the trigger was, something happened. And I know from my many years on the city council that the counterterrorism task force is not engaged unless they believe it is potentially a serious situation."

Furthermore, the NYPD claimed that the matter is under investigation as they are trying to figure out the names of the students who started the protest.

At the moment, it is not known if any action has been taken against any student of the school where the fiasco took place.