What happened to Howard Sewell? Oxygen show Snapped: Killer Couples to revisit Georgia murder case

The upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples will delve into the murder case of a Smyrna hair salon employee who was initially reported to be missing. Oxygen's long-running true crime series is currently in its 16th season, and the eighth episode of the season is set to air on June 5, 2022.

Titled Thadeshia Clark & Omar Savior, the eighth episode looks at the murder of Howard L. Sewell by the said couple. The episode is set to dive in-depth about the case, and the synopsis reads:

"The disappearance of a well-respected Georgia man triggers an investigation into the dangers of online dating, and reveals a disturbing plot borne of lust and greed."

Here's what you need to know about the murder case of Howard L. Sewell ahead of Snapped: Killer Couples

Howard L. Sewell was an employee of the Van Michael Salon in Sandy Springs. He was reported missing by his family on May 29, 2016, on his 35th birthday. As the authorities eventually found out, the missing person's case turned into a murder case.

Sewell was shot dead on May 30, 2016, in an apartment on the 1800 block of Roswell Road in Marietta, as reported by Marietta Daily Journal. He had left his apartment in Smyrna a day earlier, and got lured into a robbery attempt that resulted in his death.

Sewell's decomposing body was found in Paulding County on June 3, 2016. It had been dumped off the Marietta Highway in Paulding County, behind the Gerber Auto Body Shop. His identity was confirmed through dental records and DNA testing.

Two people, namely 20-year-old Thadeshia Clark and 21-year-old Omar Savior, were arrested by Marietta Police in connection to Sewell's death. Both were charged with felony murder, armed robbery, and concealing the death of another.

Warrants alleged that the two conspired to lure Sewell to an apartment on the 1800 block of Roswell Road and rob him at around 2 am. Sewell was unfortunately shot during the robbery and he died. His remains were later taken to Paulding where they were burned.

Three other people, namely Abby Hanna, Jonathan Wilkes, and Christopher Hanna, were indicted in connection with Sewell's death. Authorities believed that Abby Hanna, along with Jonathan Wilkes, concealed Sewell's death inside the residence for about two days. Wilkes was also alleged to have assisted with removing Sewell's remains from the apartment. Lastly, Christopher Hanna was believed to have assisted in cleaning the crime scene and providing the cleaning products.

Snapped: Killer Couples Season 16 Episode 8: Thadeshia Clark & Omar Savior

Releasing on June 5, 2022, the eighth episode of the latest season of Snapped: Killer Couples will revisit the Georgia murder case that involved Thadeshia Clark and Omar Savior shooting Howard Sewell to death. The couple were eventually charged with murder and held at Cobb County Jail.

Savior pleaded guilty to malice murder and felony murder in connection with Sewell's death as jury selection was underway for trial in 2018. Clark also pleaded guilty to the same charges. Both were sentenced to a life in prison.

In a statement released after the sentencing, Jesse Evans, chief assistant district attorney, said,

"This was a particularly senseless and callous crime perpetuated out of greed. Thanks to the hard work and partnership we had with law enforcement, we were all very pleased to be able to hold Sewell's killers accountable, and his grieving family was extremely grateful."

Tune in to Oxygen on June 5 to catch the episode.

