What happened to James Wright Chanel? Chrisean Rock and Tamar Braxton assault drama explained as latter takes to social media

Rapper and reality TV star Chrisean Rock is trending again for yet another controversy, this time involving singer Tamar Braxton. Rock, who attended Braxton's concert on November 10, allegedly entered into an altercation with the singer's friend and backup singer, James Wright Chanel. She ended up chipping his tooth. Chanel was reportedly hospitalized after the attack.

Members of Tamar's team took to social media to call out Chrisean Rock and criticize her behavior, while Chrisean claimed they were "clout chasing" and went dark on all her socials. Braxton herself released an Instagram video confirming the attack and denying Chrisean's claims that she was supposed to sing at the concert.

Chrisean Rock allegedly assaulted Tamar Braxton's friend, James Wright Chanel

Tamar Braxton performed a sold-out concert on Friday, November 10, as part of her "Love and War 10 Year Anniversary Tour". Tamar's sister, Toni Braxton, made a surprise appearance, singing alongside her sibling. Even more surprisingly, Chrisean Rock, who attended the concert, was seen twerking on Tamar and an uncomfortable-looking Toni. She was also seen on stage with Tamar.

Controversy erupted when a member of Tamar's team, Le Troy Davis, took to Instagram to reveal that Chrisean had allegedly assaulted backup singer James Wright Chanel. She was allegedly upset about not getting to perform her "ringtone". Davis claimed that Chrisean stormed into Braxton's dressing room "with a thousand people".

Davis claimed that Chrisean confronted people about why she did not get to perform her song; however, the staff did not know that she was set to perform. They were trying to calm her down, and James told her that they weren't aware that she was supposed to perform. She allegedly asked James to "lie again" and hit him in the face. Davis' Instagram has since disappeared, but his video was re-posted by The Shade Room.

According to Davis, James was allegedly taken to the hospital because his nose would not stop bleeding. James went on Instagram Live and said that he was just an "innocent bystander". Chrisean responded to the allegations by stating that she was supposed to perform and calling the allegations "false narratives". She further claimed that people were "clout-chasing".

Chrisean ended up deactivating all her social media pages on Sunday, November 12. Whereas James Wright Chanel put out a blank Instagram post with Jonathan McReynolds God Is Good playing in the background. Tamar Braxton wrote in his comments that she loved him "beyond life."

On Monday, November 13, Tamar Braxton finally broke her silence regarding the incident and released an Instagram video where she confirmed that Chrisean had indeed attacked James Wright Chanel. She initially did not say anything out of respect for James and his trauma. She countered Chrisean's "clout-chasing" allegations by stating that she did not need clout and that her show was sold out.

However, Tamar Braxton did not take any shots at Chrisean; instead, she stated that she looked at Rock like a "younger sister" from afar. She understood her situation as a young Baltimore mother thrust into the spotlight at such a young age. She further elaborated:

"She was somebody I wanted to meet, to possibly take under my wing."

Tamar Braxton also clarified that Chrisean was not slated to perform at the concert but had told her that "it would be cool" if she came out and joined the "twerk off" portion of her concert, which was a recurring part of all her concerts. She stated that her concerts have always been violence-free.

She thanked Rock for her presence and stated that she did not have any ulterior motives to set her up; she just wanted to be a "big sister". Tamar Braxton further acknowledged her team and said that they were all traumatized, especially James Wright Chanel. She said:

"I just feel like I can make nobody happy, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry. I really wish she would've hit me instead of him."

She added:

"I'm sorry Chrisean if you felt that any of us wanted to use you for hype."

She proclaimed that she was doing this video for her staff and team, who have always supported her. She confirmed that she was still going to do Part 2 of the concert and said that the whole situation was "unfortunate". She also revealed that James had told her that he only felt like hugging Chrisean when she hit him. Braxton also confirmed that she would not speak about the incident anymore.

James later went live on Instagram from the dentist's office, where he was getting his teeth fixed after the alleged Chrisean attack. Although he did not mention her name, he said that he was attacked for "no reason". According to That Grape Juice, the incident is reportedly being investigated by local authorities.