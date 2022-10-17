Your Worst Nightmare on ID: What happened to Jeanne Smith and how did she die?

ID's Your Worst Nightmare is scheduled to revisit the brutal 2013 attack on Jeanne Smith's loving family by her newly-wed second husband, Michael Iseman. The attack resulted in the death of the 57-year-old mother of two. The episode, titled Do You Love Me?, is a re-run and will air on October 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The synopsis says:

"Jeanne Smith and her two daughters, Marie and Anna, make for a tight-knit family trio; when Jeanne and Anna go looking for love in all the wrong places, it ends in heartbreak, lies, and murder."

Smith was found stabbed to death on the bedroom floor inside her Roanoke, Virginia, apartment. She was choked to death using just bare hands and had multiple puncture wounds all over her body. After murdering the mother, the perpetrator also attacked Jeanne's daughter, who managed to survive and call for help.

Jeanne Smith was stabbed to death with a screwdriver inside the apartment she shared with her daughter

Born in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Jeanne Smith was a devoted mother and grandmother who worked at Orvis Distribution in Virginia before her brutal death. On October 3, 2013, about a month before she was brutally stabbed inside her apartment, he married her second husband, Michael Iseman, who later became her small, tight-knight family's greatest nightmare.

A month and three days into her seemingly perfect marriage, on November 6, 2014, Smith was found dead on the bedroom floor inside her Seventh Street, Roanoke, Virginia apartment that she shared with her daughter, Marie. An examination revealed that she was savagely stabbed and strangled to death. The body was covered in small puncture wounds reportedly caused by a screwdriver.

The autopsy results mentioned her cause of death as stabbing, blood loss, and strangulation, specifically stating that she was choked to death with bare hands. According to reports, Jeanne Smith was attacked by her then-husband, Michael Iseman, with a Phillips screwdriver. He stabbed her multiple times, strangled her, and then left her to die on the bedroom floor.

Smith's daughter, Elisabeth Marie Woods, who was sleeping with her baby nephew in another room, was also attacked that night by Iseman but somehow survived the horrific incident. Woods claimed that she woke up at around 5 am to find her stepfather lying beside her. He reportedly asked her, "Do you love me?" and started stabbing Marie with the same screwdriver before she could respond.

Jeanne Smith's alerted neighbors and the perpetrator was arrested the following day

Iseman then stole his wife's credit card and drove off from the crime scene in his vehicle. Marie managed to raise the alarm, make it downstairs, and inform a neighbor despite suffering 22 stab wounds during the deadly attack.

Authorities tracked Iseman the following day because of his active mobile phone and because he used Jeanne's credit card. Cops arrested him at a traffic stop and found evidence of hard drug consumption in his car. He eventually pleaded guilty to Jeanne Smith's murder and the attempted murder of his stepdaughter. He was given a life sentence of over 20 years.

Your Worst Nightmare's upcoming episode airs on Monday October 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ID.

