What happened to Jeremiah Green? Tributes pour in as Modest Mouse drummer dies aged 45

Modest Mouse’s founding member and drummer Jeremiah Green passed away on Saturday, December 31, after battling cancer. He was 45. News of his death was announced by the band on social media.
In an Instagram post, the band shared a statement along with Green’s photo:
"I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn't the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love."
This comes days after Green’s mother, Carole Namatame, said in a Facebook post that he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. However, details on what type of cancer he was suffering from were not shared.
In another post, Green’s mother noted that he died peacefully in his sleep.
“Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep.”
Green's diagnosis was also announced by Modest Mouse's lead singer, Isaac Brock, on Instagram. The singer had noted:
"Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes' ( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."
Tributes pour in for Modest Mouse’s drummer Jeremiah Green
Fans of Jeremiah Green took to Twitter to pay tribute to the artist, naming him one of the best drummers of all time.
Jeremiah Green founded Modest Mouse in 1993
Jeremiah Green founded Modest Mouse in 1993 along with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy. Green, who was suffering from mental health issues in the early 2000s, left the band temporarily in 2003. He was admitted into a mental health institution for six hours on the advice of his frontman, Isaac Brock.
Speaking about the time to NME last year, Green told the publication:
“What actually saved me [was that] Isaac was looking out for me… Isaac was one of the few people who actually knew what was going on with me.”
Jeremiah Green worked on every album of the band except for 2003’s Good News For People Who Like Bad News, which was recorded when the drummer was unwell.
The band recently concluded their 2022 tour. Modest Mouse is also scheduled to perform at various festivals this year, including Lollapalooza and the Festival Estereo Picnic.
Apart from Modest Mouse, Green has also performed with other bands, including Satisfact and Red Star Theory, and has also played with Vells and Psychic Emperor, as per Rolling Stone. Modest Mouse recently released their new album, The Golden Casket, which is their seventh studio album. It was also the last album to feature Jeremiah Green.
The drummer was married to Lauren Green, and they shared a son, Wilder, who was born in 2016.