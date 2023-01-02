What happened to Jeremiah Green? Tributes pour in as Modest Mouse drummer dies aged 45

Modest Mouse’s founding member and drummer Jeremiah Green passed away on Saturday, December 31, after battling cancer. He was 45. News of his death was announced by the band on social media.

In an Instagram post, the band shared a statement along with Green’s photo:

"I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn't the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love."

This comes days after Green’s mother, Carole Namatame, said in a Facebook post that he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. However, details on what type of cancer he was suffering from were not shared.

In another post, Green’s mother noted that he died peacefully in his sleep.

“Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep.”

Green's diagnosis was also announced by Modest Mouse's lead singer, Isaac Brock, on Instagram. The singer had noted:

"Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes' ( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."

Tributes pour in for Modest Mouse’s drummer Jeremiah Green

Fans of Jeremiah Green took to Twitter to pay tribute to the artist, naming him one of the best drummers of all time.

Kevin Modisette @utmodisette RIP Jeremiah Green. Modest Mouse was the first group I could ever consider my favorite band, they helped me fall in love with music. Cancer sucks so bad, he was only 45. RIP Jeremiah Green. Modest Mouse was the first group I could ever consider my favorite band, they helped me fall in love with music. Cancer sucks so bad, he was only 45.

In honor of Jeremiah Green, rest in piece 🥁 First first listen of the year on my challenge to listen to one new album every day of the year. Day 1/366In honor of Jeremiah Green, rest in piece First first listen of the year on my challenge to listen to one new album every day of the year. Day 1/366In honor of Jeremiah Green, rest in piece 💐🐭🥁 https://t.co/0aqdakY79b

Boston Calling @bostoncalling We're saddened to hear about the passing of founding member and drummer for Modest Mouse, Jeremiah Green. We loved seeing him behind the kit again last year & are sending our deepest condolences to Jeremiah's family, band mates & fans all around the world. We're saddened to hear about the passing of founding member and drummer for Modest Mouse, Jeremiah Green. We loved seeing him behind the kit again last year & are sending our deepest condolences to Jeremiah's family, band mates & fans all around the world. https://t.co/Gw3IjEkgyU

Rigatoni Bennett @JenkinsColby Trio-era Modest Mouse was defined by the rhythm section



RIP Jeremiah Green Trio-era Modest Mouse was defined by the rhythm sectionRIP Jeremiah Green

Johnny Marr @Johnny_Marr The great Jeremiah Green. My friend, bandmate, and the most creative musician I ever met. The great Jeremiah Green. My friend, bandmate, and the most creative musician I ever met. https://t.co/38u5Aq0wGB

Daniel Danger @tinymediaempire Jeremiah Green could sneak a disco beat into literally the saddest most chaotic song ever written and stick the landing 100% of the time, he could sound like a runaway train tearing through the tundra, a house falling apart, a heartbeat. good lord will i miss the sound of him. Jeremiah Green could sneak a disco beat into literally the saddest most chaotic song ever written and stick the landing 100% of the time, he could sound like a runaway train tearing through the tundra, a house falling apart, a heartbeat. good lord will i miss the sound of him. https://t.co/pxbF4q0I7n

keegan @FranziaMom without Jeremiah Green, none of those early Modest Mouse records happen, period. his inventiveness and energy absolutely made the band in the early years. huge loss. without Jeremiah Green, none of those early Modest Mouse records happen, period. his inventiveness and energy absolutely made the band in the early years. huge loss.

Paul Dillon @jamespauldillon The end of “Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine.” What a performance. We’ll miss you dearly Jeremiah Green. The end of “Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine.” What a performance. We’ll miss you dearly Jeremiah Green. https://t.co/SK5nRoo4If

an dog @lexisdefeatable Sounds cliché but those early Modest Mouse records were life changing for me. Jeremiah Green’s playing re-wired my brain. Massive rip. Sounds cliché but those early Modest Mouse records were life changing for me. Jeremiah Green’s playing re-wired my brain. Massive rip.

Patrick Lyons @p_lyons_ jeremiah green. what can you even say? the man played a drum set like he'd been locked in a room with it since age 4 without ever hearing rock music, and then was loosed on the world as soon as he met isaac and eric. so inventive, so complementary, so fluid. what a loss. jeremiah green. what can you even say? the man played a drum set like he'd been locked in a room with it since age 4 without ever hearing rock music, and then was loosed on the world as soon as he met isaac and eric. so inventive, so complementary, so fluid. what a loss.

Seasonal depression infographics (real) @RegencyLounge CONSEQUENCE @consequence BREAKING: Modest Mouse founding drummer Jeremiah Green has died at the age of 45 following a brief battle with cancer. cos.lv/M7Eg50MfYMR BREAKING: Modest Mouse founding drummer Jeremiah Green has died at the age of 45 following a brief battle with cancer. cos.lv/M7Eg50MfYMR https://t.co/vgNMYijBmU On behalf of the modest mouse fan in your life: do not post "float on" or any of the lyrics to "float on" in response to this! Jeremiah Green did not play the drums on "float on"! He is however the single best drummer of the 90s listen to "trucker's atlas" now now NOW twitter.com/consequence/st… On behalf of the modest mouse fan in your life: do not post "float on" or any of the lyrics to "float on" in response to this! Jeremiah Green did not play the drums on "float on"! He is however the single best drummer of the 90s listen to "trucker's atlas" now now NOW twitter.com/consequence/st…

Jeremiah Green founded Modest Mouse in 1993

Jeremiah Green founded Modest Mouse in 1993 along with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy. Green, who was suffering from mental health issues in the early 2000s, left the band temporarily in 2003. He was admitted into a mental health institution for six hours on the advice of his frontman, Isaac Brock.

Speaking about the time to NME last year, Green told the publication:

“What actually saved me [was that] Isaac was looking out for me… Isaac was one of the few people who actually knew what was going on with me.”

Jeremiah Green worked on every album of the band except for 2003’s Good News For People Who Like Bad News, which was recorded when the drummer was unwell.

The band recently concluded their 2022 tour. Modest Mouse is also scheduled to perform at various festivals this year, including Lollapalooza and the Festival Estereo Picnic.

Apart from Modest Mouse, Green has also performed with other bands, including Satisfact and Red Star Theory, and has also played with Vells and Psychic Emperor, as per Rolling Stone. Modest Mouse recently released their new album, The Golden Casket, which is their seventh studio album. It was also the last album to feature Jeremiah Green.

The drummer was married to Lauren Green, and they shared a son, Wilder, who was born in 2016.

