What happened to Kanye West's mom? Sacrifice conspiracy explained as rapper's wild claim leaves internet bewildered

Kanye West recently revealed in a paparazzi interview that his mother, Donda’s death was “sacrificed”. The singer has been making headlines for his controversial statements and his most recent claims about his mother has left followers perplexed.

In an exclusive clip shared by Instagram paparazzi page The Shade Room, Kanye West shares his wild theory about Hollywood elites as he sat in the passenger seat of his Maybach. In the interview, the rapper shared that his mother was sacrificed:

“My mama ain’t here. My mama was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His daddy, right? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son. Out in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. It feels like it might be a lot of that, in order to control, traumatize.”

Kanye “Ye” West added:

“They want to monetize and traumatize. And God love me, they hit me, Gap, Adidas, they took all that away. Still, Forbes, who hates me, right, had to write, net worth $400 million. Jesus is king. God loves me… They can’t control me. They can control Shaq. They can control Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control Jay-Z and Beyonce. But they can’t control me.”

The 45-year-old left netizens bewildered after he bought up the popular conspiracy theory of sacrificing a person for worldwide prominence. Similar to this, QAnon followers came up with a bizarre theory that suggested that liberal politicians and Hollywood legends harvest children’s blood to extract adrenochrome for its life-extending and psychedelic benefits.

What happened to Kanye West’s mother, Donda?

The Praise God rapper is the son of Donda and Ray. Donda was a single mother after she left her husband when West was just three years old. She worked as a professor at Chicago State University for 31 years. She taught students Communications, Media and Theater and English.

As West’s career in the music industry grew, she decided to retire and move to Los Angeles to be a full time “momager.”

Kanye West and his mother, Donda (Image via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, she passed away at the age of 58 on November 10, 2007, a day after she underwent cosmetic surgery. It was reported that she died from heart failure which took place due to multiple post-operative factors. Donda underwent a tummy tuck, breast reduction and liposuction. The autopsy reported that she:

“experienced a soar throat, pain and tightening in her chest, before collapsing in the early evening”

Despite facing the massive loss of his biggest supporter, as he claims, West continued to perform. Just 12 days after his mother’s passing, the rapped played an emotional rendition of his song Hey Mama alongside Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor, also signed the Donda West Law following the passing of the Raising Kanye: Life Lessons from the Mother of a Hip-Hop Superstar author. This made it mandatory for patients to undergo rigorous medical clearance prior to having any cosmetic surgery performed.

Netizens react to Kanye West’s comments about his mother being sacrificed

While some found the Donda rapper’s comments absurd, others were stunned to hear West open up about the ancient Hollywood conspiracy theory involving sacrifices. A few tweets read:

LyddiBoBiddi @LyddiBoBiddi @NerdAtCoolTable So every celebrity has to sacrifice one of their family members. If that is the case, why do we not hear about celebrities of other races, family members dying for their come up? @NerdAtCoolTable So every celebrity has to sacrifice one of their family members. If that is the case, why do we not hear about celebrities of other races, family members dying for their come up? https://t.co/0NYgIgXF1W

Anthony 😵‍💫 @DonCorletony @NerdAtCoolTable This man just said his mom was sacrificed by the elite to traumatize him @NerdAtCoolTable This man just said his mom was sacrificed by the elite to traumatize him

Avi @FALLOME6 @NerdAtCoolTable Dude just came clean about what people been having conspiracies about for years @NerdAtCoolTable Dude just came clean about what people been having conspiracies about for years

TM89 @ShankFKC @NerdAtCoolTable He’s right about one thing, Illuminati sacrifices loved ones…thing he left out is that it gotta be approved..Kanye approved and blew up, Jordan approved and blew up with Jordan brand @NerdAtCoolTable He’s right about one thing, Illuminati sacrifices loved ones…thing he left out is that it gotta be approved..Kanye approved and blew up, Jordan approved and blew up with Jordan brand

The rapper has been dealing with the aftermath of his antisemitic rhetoric, in recent days. He has lost several collaborations including that of Adidas, GAP, Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase, among others.

