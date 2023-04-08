The remains of 36-year-old Karl Beaman Jr. were discovered in the crawlspace of an apartment in Colorado on Wednesday. The Aurora Police Department confirmed that the body was found beneath a slab of concrete in the crawlspace. It was further discovered that Karl Beaman Jr. was possibly killed by his partner-in-crime a few months ago, as the latter believed Beaman was a police informant.

The suspect and partner-in-crime of Karl, identified as 38-year-old Haskel Leroy Crawford, was taken into custody on Thursday. Crawford currently faces charges of murdering the 36-year-old man. Along with Crawford, Casie Bock, 29, the mother of his children, was also arrested for being an accessory to the alleged crime.

Karl Beaman Jr.’s relatives stated that they hadn’t heard from him since May 2022 and that it was quite unlikely for him to disappear this way. They had also called the police on April 1, to report his disappearance and mentioned that it might be linked to Crawford.

36-year-old Karl Beaman Jr.'s best friend is believed to have killed him around six to eight months back

The Aurora Police Department made a gruesome discovery in an apartment in Colorado on April 5, 2023, when they recovered the body of a 36-year-old man named Karl Beaman Jr. Police believed that the victim was killed a few months back and was buried in a “clandestine grave” in the crawlspace.

Police arrested two suspects, Haskel Leroy Crawford and Casie Bock. Bock allegedly helped Crawford hide Beaman’s body after he killed him around six to eight months back. After recovering the body, police handed it over to the Arapahoe County coroner.

According to an arrest affidavit, Karl Beaman Jr.’s relatives hadn’t seen him since last May and reported it to the cops on April 1, 2023. They had also hired a private investigator to look into the matter.

The detective concluded that Beaman’s disappearance could be linked to Crawford because they had previously been caught stealing catalytic converters and were partners-in-crime. Beaman’s mother, who lives in Arizona, claimed that she had reported her missing son to the Arvada Police Department.

A warrant was also issued after Karl was caught stealing precious car parts. Haskel Leroy Crawford was already facing charges of attempted first-degree murder related to a separate case, when the warrant was issued for Beaman. Relatives had also launched a Facebook page to facilitate the search for Karl Beaman Jr.

On the page, an anonymous tipster wrote:

“He’s buried under Casie Bock’s apartment in the crawlspace, under cement. Her and Leroy [Crawford] did it. I’m sorry.”

The tipster further stated that Casie admitted to the crime while she was high. She also allegedly said that Crawford accused Beaman of being an informant for the police department. On April 3, police received a similar tip against Bock and Crawford.

The anonymous tipster claimed to have gone to the same school as Bock, and said that a few months back, Bock asked them to take her kids to school. According to the tipster, Casie Bock was high on meth at the time.

The tipster further stated that Bock told them that Karl Beaman Jr. was buried in a “shall” grave under a building in Colorado. To cover the smell, Crawford and Casie Bock put cement over his body. Casie also reportedly told the tipster that she did not kill Beaman, but instead helped Crawford get rid of the body.

The tipster further told police that they felt they had been threatened by Bock after receiving several phone calls.

Authorities discovered that Karl was considered a “possible accomplice” to Crawford, in a separate incident

Upon further investigation into Karl Beaman Jr.’s records, police discovered that he has an outstanding warrant on him along with an “attempt to locate” report. In a 2022 case related to Crawford, Beaman was also considered a “possible accomplice.” According to the investigating officers, he was driving the vehicle when Crawford shot at somebody.

After the arrest on Tuesday, Bock told investigators that Crawford and Beaman were “best friends.” Bock further told police about the chain of events that transpired that day in the apartment. She claimed that she had recently started seeing Crawford again. One day, upon returning to her apartment in Colorado, she spotted Crawford, along with Karl Beaman Jr., on the floor.

She further mentioned seeing a white plastic bag over Beaman’s head, adding that she was threatened by Crawford. Ultimately, she admitted that Crawford murdered Beaman and that she just helped him move the body into the crawlspace of the house in the 14600 block of E. 2nd Avenue.

Beaman’s mother Kyla Dubberstein made a statement through her attorney, saying:

“Mrs. Dubberstein appreciates the support she has received from friends and family and those members of law enforcement that are investigating the tragic circumstances concerning the loss of her son…”

She also requested privacy while the family mourns the loss of Karl Beaman Jr. Crawford was already held in Jefferson County during the arrest on this case, while Bock was held in the Aurora Jail and has been charged with accessory to homicide. The coroner’s office is yet to determine the cause of death.

