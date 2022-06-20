What happened between Kim Foxx and her husband? 911 audio revealed in domestic dispute case

A 911 audio revealed that Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx's husband has allegedly accused her of slapping him in a domestic dispute. Foxx's husband made a complaint over the call on June 4 at around 10 pm.

The 911 call was acquired through a Freedom of Information Act Request. In the call, Kim Foxx's husband, Kelley Foxx, can be heard telling the operator that he'd been in a physical domestic fight with his wife.

On June 4, at about 10 pm, after the call, a police officer from the Flossmoor Police Department in Illinois was summoned to a southern suburban home. This was in response to a domestic argument involving two people.

Police records state that the victim told the operator that the fight was allegedly physical but also added that there were no injuries.

A detailed look into domestic dispute between Kim Foxx and Kelley Foxx

The conversation between the 911 operator and Kelley was revealed. During the call, when the operator asks Kelley Foxx what's happening, he says that there has been a domestic issue between him and his wife.

Later, the operator asks him:

Operator: “Is it physical or just verbal?”

Kelley reponds to the question with this:

Kelley Foxx: “It’s physical”

At that point in the call, Kelley Foxx can be heard shouting, "Don't touch me," while Kim Foxx is heard yelling, "Get out," according to people who have heard the call.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he turned his body camera on and spotted Kelley and Kim Foxx standing on the front porch. The police report states that Kelley told the officer that Kim became "furious" at him for something he did on Facebook.

Following this, Kim Foxx allegedly asked Kelley to leave but he resisted and that's when Kelley Foxx says that the situation became physical.

According to the police complaint, Kelley told the investigators that his wife got physical, blocked him from leaving the bathroom and even grabbed his collar. Kelley Foxx also added that his wife snatched and tossed down his video game controller.

Kelley then asserted that his wife had allegedly slapped him on the left cheek. However, according to the police report, there were no signs of redness, swelling or any other indicators that showed any apparent marks on his face.

Meanwhile, a Flossmoor police sergeant spoke to Kim Foxx, who stated that she and her husband were having an argument and that she wanted him to leave.

An officer also conferred with their 19-year old daughter, who said her parents were having a quarrel over something. However, she added that she was unable to figure out what was going on.

Kim and Kelley Foxx told authorities they had been together for more than 20 years and had never been physically violent. She also claimed she feared her husband had called the cops to hurt her, according to reports.

According to the source, no one was arrested, and neither Kim nor Kelley Foxx decided to leave the house for the night.

Following the incident's public disclosure, the state's attorney's office issued the following statement:

"This is a personal family matter. Please provide state's attorney Foxx and her family with respect and privacy. "

