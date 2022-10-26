What happened to Lara Cleaver Afonso? Instagram star dies on way to photoshoot, twin sister, Dara, survives  

Brazilian influencer Lara Cleaver Afonso tragically passed away on October 23, 2022, in a car accident. Her twin sister and cousin were also present in the vehicle and fortunately, they both survived.

The incident took place on the Armando Salles de Oliveira highway, located between Guaraci and Olimpia, in Brazil on October 23. Lara Cleaver was in the vehicle alongside her 26-year-old twin-sister Dara Cleaver Afonso and 25-year-old cousin, Vitória Molina Leite da Silva.

The twin sisters were reportedly staying at a rural property the night before the accident occurred. The duo were on their way to a photoshoot the next day.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident. However, it is believed that Lara Cleaver fell asleep behind the wheel when the car overturned on the motorway.

Lara Cleaver was transported to a hospital in Olimpia after the car crash. Unfortunately, she did not survive her injuries. Her twin sister, Dara, was taken to the Hospital de Base (the General Hospital) in São José do Rio Preto. She underwent and survived emergency surgery. However, she remains at the medical center for observation.

The cousin’s minor injuries were treated as well. She was quickly discharged from the hospital.

How many followers does Lara Cleaver Afonso have on Instagram?

Lara and Dara Cleaver had a joint Instagram account, where they regularly posted pictures of their travels and outfits together. Their joint Instagram page, which they operated under the username of @laraafonso_daraafonso had amassed 13.5 thousand followers at the time of writing this article.

Their most recent post, which was uploaded just a week ago, showed the two sisters showing off their bikinis and enjoying the sun on a boat.

Along with being influencers on the social media platform, they were also active on TikTok, where they shared snippets of their daily lives. At the time of writing this article, the duo had amassed over 45,000 followers on their joint account on TikTok.

Sources claim that Lara Cleaver was buried in Olimpia yesterday morning.

Influencer Aneka Townsend passes away recently

Sadly, Lara Cleaver is not the only influencer who passed away recently. Jamaican influencer Aneka Townsend seemingly met with an accident and her body was found in the ocean.

Jamaica Constabulary Force @JamaicaConstab Police Confirm Identity of Body Found in St James. Person of Interest named. Police Confirm Identity of Body Found in St James. Person of Interest named. https://t.co/vUEdhFcchq

The Jamaican Observer shared that law enforcement had not confirmed the cause of death. However, authorities found wounds on her head and neck. On Saturday, October 22, the police also named Rushane Patterson as a person of interest in the death of the 35-year-old. The Jamaica Constabulary Force stated that they believed Patterson, who was also called “Chizzie” could:

“Assist them in advancing the probe into Townsend’s death.”

Speaking about the late mother-of-one, Kareem Weathers described Townsend as someone who “lived in her truth” in an interview with The Gleaner. She added:

“She was such a genuine soul, and I just cannot understand why… we would always joke that we’d get old and still be enjoying out lives.

No further details about Townsend’s death were revealed at the time of writing this article.

Poll : 0 votes