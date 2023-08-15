What happened with Larissa Manoela? Parental feud over 18 million net worth fortune explained

Larissa Manoela, a 22-year-old Brazilian actress, singer, model, and voice actor, has been performing since she was 4 years old. This means that has had an 18-year-long acting career to date. As per the news outlet Globo, over the years she has earned over 18 million Brazilian Real (worth 3 million US dollars) in royalties and assets. Since she was a minor for most part of her career, it was her mother Silvana Taques Santos who managed her profession and finances.

However, earlier this year, an alleged family feud occurred when Larissa Manoela demanded that henceforth she wanted to be in control of her career. In fact, in January, Brazilian netizens first noticed that Larissa’s mother unfollowed her and her husband on all social media platforms. At that point, Manoela didn't issue any statement, neither admitted nor denied a fight with her parents.

Later, in May, the actress announced that she was going to be in charge of her business demands and career, and since then, the family feud has been widely broadcasted on Brazilian TV, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, with fans of Larissa Manoela calling out her parents as “narcissists” and “selfish.”

Larissa Manoela claimed that she has no control over her finances in a recent interview

Larissa Manoela declared in May 2023 that she will be controlling her acting career and business deal herself, which was previously managed by her parents until December 2022. Her father, Gilberto Elias issued a public statement via Instagram, which was interpreted as a cryptic criticism of his daughter. It read:

“Feed a dog for three days and it will remember you for thirty years. Feed a human for thirty years and he will forget you in three days.”

While he did not take any names, fans of Larissa Manoela felt that it was directed toward her in the wake of the recent family feud. The actress maintained her silence on the matter until August 13, when she gave an exclusive interview to a Brazilian weekly TV show called Fantastico broadcasted on TV Globo. In the interview, Larissa Manoela shared her side of the story.

She said how there have been constant disagreements with her parents since she turned 18, regarding her career, business, and finances. Manoela also mentioned how despite being 22 years old now, she still had no control whatsoever or liberty to use her own earnings.

She stated:

“Any type of payment, whether it was an airline ticket, the purchase of something more superfluous, I had to ask for authorization."

As part of the interview, Larissa also played an audio sent by her to her father where she was heard saying:

“Hey dad, can you make a transfer to my account so I can pay for corn, ice cream, mate here on the beach, please?”

She further added how she never knew how much she was getting paid for any of her acting or modeling gigs, and even after requesting her parents to educate her on the business side of her career, they did not show any interest. Larissa even made a bombshell announcement that she has decided to give up her fortune to her parents, without going into legal battles.

She also mentioned how she wanted to start everything afresh including earning her own money from scratch.

The interview that was uploaded on YouTube on August 14, by G1 has so far received more than 300,000 views and over 30,000 likes. Interestingly, as per News Bulletin 24×7, on the same day, Larissa also spoke on the Vaca Cast podcast where she said:

“Now I’m managing my career. It’s always been a big wish. We’re our own business as artists. I’ve always really liked that business part. I really like having a sense. I like dedicating myself 100% to mastering it.”

As per the same news outlet, her parents have issued a statement via a letter to Fofocalizando where they stated that the stories told by their daughter were “untrue” and that they will always be her parents, and Larissa will always be their daughter. They also regretted the fallout with Manoela.

Larissa Manoela, who is currently engaged to Brazilian actor Andre Luiz Frambach, is best known for her portrayal of Maria Joaquina in the TV show Carroussel, followed by playing the role of twin sisters on the teen telenovela Friends to the Rescue. She has also starred in A Trick of Fate, The Clown, and The Adventures of Poliana. She has also released three books and three pop songs in her native Portuguese.