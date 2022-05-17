What happened to Leo Mezie? Nollywood actor dies aged 46

Nollywood actor Leo Mezie recently passed away at the age of 46. The news was confirmed by actress Chioma Toplis, who wrote,

“Actor Leo Mezie is dead. He died on Saturday in Abuja while recovering from a kidney transplant. His corpse has been moved to Umuahia his hometown. RIP Leo.”

Leo Mezie’s cause of death and career explored

Leonard Chimezie Onyemachi died on May 14, 2022, following a long battle with kidney disease. Reports say that he had a kidney transplant around four years ago and had another one last week.

However, he started to develop complications and eventually passed away on Saturday. Sources say that he had been in and out of the hospital for some time trying to get back on his feet.

After news of Mezie’s death went viral online, the public accused Nollywood stakeholders of insulting the sensibility of Nigerians by requesting people to donate money to the actor, while the stakeholders in the industry could have easily done it.

Career of Leo Mezie

Born on January 25, 1976, Leo Mezie was born in Abia State. Details about his parents remain unknown.

He made his Nollywood debut in 1996 and attended movie auditions, performing as a minor character in movement footage. He gained recognition for his performance in the 2003 movie Labista, alongside Emma Ehummadu, Jerry Amilo, and Ernest Asuzu.

Leo Mezie made his Nollywood debut in 1996 (Image via iMuusicc/Twitter)

He also appeared in other Nollywood films that starred other famous actors and actresses like Jerry Williams, Gentle Jack, Zack Orji, Chidi Mokeme, and others. His other film credits include Total War, No Man’s Land, Heart of a Slave, and more.

His net worth was estimated to be around $200,000, earned mostly from his career in the entertainment industry. Mezie tied the knot with his wife Maureen Chimezie Onyemachi, a former banker, in July 2010.

Leonard was reportedly suffering from malaria, typhoid, and pneumonia for around 12 months and medication damaged his kidneys. He could not bear the cost of kidney dialysis and so, his colleagues and followers, including Apostle Johnson Suleman, came to his rescue. They raised some amount for his kidney transplant.

After returning to Nigeria in 2016, he was hospitalized in London for a few months. His kidney disease started in 2019 and he was admitted to a hospital in Lagos.

He had a kidney transplant in 2018 and another one last week. However, the transplant failed to save him and he succumbed to his health issues on Saturday.

Despite being a well-known actor, Mezie did not have a Wikipedia page because of which details related to his family, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Somava