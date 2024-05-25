What happened to Monosuit after Shark Tank? Details explored

Shark Tank season 15 episode 4 featured Maria Agapkina with her Monosuits, a line of one-piece jumpsuits designed by her. According to her Instagram, Maria is also known as Mia Murr. Inspired by space science and interplanetary travel, she came up with the idea of designing the Monosuit.

Maria’s ask on Shark Tank was $150,000 for 5% of her business. Even after one of the Sharks, Lori, liked the idea, neither she nor any other Sharks went ahead with any offers. Maria’s Monosuits have been worn by internationally popular celebrities such as The Kardashians, including Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney.

As of now, Monosuits is running successfully. The company has also started making other products, such as tops, bottoms, dresses, accessories, and more. Monosuits have also been listed for sale at $20 while the company is also quite busy making and selling a wide range of products.

Mia revealed in her Not Just a Label interview in March 2023 that Monosuit has become a global brand since 2019. It has been listed as a company for sale for an asking price of $20 million.

Monosuit didn't get a deal on Shark Tank

Mia Murr wore a pink Monosuit, a product for which she came to pitch her idea. Judges, including Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, were on the judges' panel. Mia entered, dancing and singing to her original song that describes the jumpsuits.

The song was quite catchy and contained various features of the Monosuit, including being eco-friendly, being made from 40% recycled material, and more. Judges were impressed by the product and its many benefits.

Her website, monosuit.com, describes the suits:

"NOT YOUR ORDINARY JUMPSUIT: Iconic Design. Smart zippers. Sustainable."

She shared how her Monosuit made $245,000 in sales without any advertisement last year. Her prior investment included $2 million in 2018; however, Sharks didn’t seem interested in investing in the product.

At first, Lori seemed interested as she described the Monosuit as:

“(They’re) So me.”

However, Mark Cuban initially dropped out, stating that jumpsuits couldn’t be made affordably. Next was Kevin O’Leary, who suggested that Mia focus on unique jumpsuits and not any additional products. Herjavec and Barbara also agreed that they won’t be investing as Mia’s product was:

“Too all over the place.”

Finally, Greiner also dropped out after stating the numbers and finance didn’t convince her. She also added that Mia would need over $150,000, which she wasn’t ready to invest.

No Sharks made any deals with Mia Murr for her Monosuit.

Monosuit after Shark Tank: The company has become a global brand

Even after not landing any deals from Shark Tank, Mia’s Monosuit gained international exposure. After she appeared on the show, she shared her thoughts through Instagram and stated:

"Reflecting on that incredible experience, I'm filled with gratitude for my team and the MONOSUIT community. It was a moment that had been a long time in the making, and I'm thrilled to have shared it with all of you. Thanks for joining us on this amazing journey!"

She also shared that having such a platform to share her product in front of millions was a positive side.

Monosuit (Image via Instagram/ @monosuit)

In another post, she shared:

"The Shark Tank experience was a whirlwind, and I'm curious to hear from all of you. What was the standout moment for you during our appearance on the show?"

Many elite celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and others, have worn monosuits. Monosuit’s official Instagram page has over 37.8k followers, 5.3k followers on Facebook, and 21k on TikTok.

According to its official LinkedIn profile, Monosuit looks forward to hiring employees to grow the company. It shows a vacant post for a regional director of sales and marketing.

